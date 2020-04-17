Useful Idiots: Taibbi Analyzes Bernie’s Biden Endorsement

In this week’s quarantine episode of our Helpful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by David Rees, political forecast maker and former designer of Get Your War On for Rolling Stone.

Matt takes “a little hit on our own Rolling Stone for his Andrew Cuomo cover. … He’s one of the biggest assholes in politics, a complete asshole, and we have to put him on the cover?” Our hosts spare no word for Andrew’s brother, Chris Cuomo – “the lesser brother, the guy on CNN,” says Matt; “Fredo” according to Katie – who recently had another public merger on Long Island.

Matt and Katie discuss how COVID-19 is covered by the media and the similarities to all of the national news coverage during the Trump era. Instead of focusing on the facts and giving people the most accurate information possible, every story, like hydroxychloroquine for example, is structured around what Trump has to say.

Our hosts review Bernie Sanders’ approval of Joe Biden and Obama’s legacy in 2020. “I felt conflicted. I got mad at him. But I’m also much more angry with the media and politicians, like Obama, for their disproportionate role in all of this, “said Katie on Bernie. Matt responds, “You have to play your cards a little closer to try to get concessions. Although to be fair, this is an unusual situation. And he doesn’t have much leverage anymore. “

Matt and Katie are joined by David Rees, who diverted his attention from political cartoons to turn to political prediction markets. Rees tells us about her Election Profit Makers podcast and what Election Forecast looks like on PredictIt. It breaks down what these different political prediction markets look like and how they work, from the number of times Trump could tweet in a day to who will win an election, by the time Bernie gives up. And, of course, there are the ethical dilemmas of betting on elections, which they also fall into.

But Rees is still thinking about what it would be like to draw in the Trump era.

“I think the challenge is that Trump is such an obvious and horrible target. And he’s just a damn big, silly, orange fool, of course, that will be your first target, “says Rees. “I think he is one of the worst Americans of all time. Just like at the bottom of the list of all Americans. Not the presidents, just everyone. It is therefore an obvious target. But I think it takes a lot of work and a lot of discipline to say “OK, but put it aside. No one cares about their hair in a blizzard. It’s not that, you know? “And to dig a little deeper. It’s a long way to say that I think that if I was still doing political comedy, the head-to-head of Biden-Trump would be just annoying and depressing.”

