Use this tool to get help with writing and to stop brainwashing

2020-02-10

Years of Twitter grammar and ridiculous memes have made us all a little more stupid. And by that we mean that our language skills have suffered. Fortunately there are tools such as Ludwig Zinzoekmachine to ensure that our tweet language does not pass into our actual writing.

Used at MIT and Harvard, this premium tool is a search engine that helps you write better English. If you are not entirely sure of your sentence structure, you can find your writing and compare it to more than 200 million relevant example sentences to save you time and increase clarity. The source sentences come from scientific magazines, established newspapers and other official documents. Even if your prose is structurally healthy, but just needs a little blinding, the Ludwig treatment may be the answer.

In addition to sentence structure, Ludwig also offers definitions, synonyms and practical examples to help you not only improve your vocabulary, but also to write intentionally. Moreover, it is a great way for non-native English speakers to ensure that nothing is lost in translation.

EdLab, a research unit at Columbia University, calls it a “unique new search function” that can help you when you have a “tip-of-the-tongue moment” where you can’t really put together a sentence. “In other words , it helps you when you fart while writing an e-mail, paper, article or other document.

