Use night mode to photograph 40 consecutive days of darkness

Loading...

If you want the ultimate experience of using night mode on the iPhone 11, how about a city with 40 days of continuous darkness?

Enter the polar circle and you can visit places where the sun never sets for weeks in a row in the summer and where it never rises for weeks in the winter. Photographer Amos Chapple went to one of these to take some really stunning photos: the Russian city of Murmansk …

NordVPN

Chapple told the story in a photo essay on PetaPixel.

For my latest photo essay "Forty Days Of Darkness" I bought the new iPhone 11 Pro and went to Rusmans Murmansk, the largest city in the Arctic Circle. From December to January the sun never rises over Murmansk. With the iPhone camera (usually) set to & # 39; night mode & # 39 ;, I shot life there in the darkness.

He said that only the use of the iPhone gave him an unprecedented level of freedom to just take pictures.

On the first morning I woke up in Murmansk, I really noticed what a revolution this generation of phones means. I got out of bed and searched my travel case to find my toothpaste and toothbrush. It took me a few minutes. When I was scrubbed, I grabbed my phone and walked out the door.

As I walked down the corridor, I remember that I had just had more trouble organizing the equipment I needed to brush my teeth than I was preparing for a 12-hour day of professional photography. No SD cards to check, no piles of batteries to charge, no bag full of lenses … Total freedom.

He described the night mode as almost witchcraft.

The iPhone's night mode is the funniest camera technology I've ever used. I still do not understand. I photographed three seconds of hand-made shots, but I never saw any movement fade. All recordings I made were tack-sharp.

Even stranger is that whenever there was movement in the image, such as a person walking or falling snow, the camera somehow got stuck or made that movement just a little blurry, while sucking up light for a long exposure time .

Interestingly, when the camera senses that it is on a tripod, it behaves exactly like a normal camera – so during a long exposure, people walking or falling snow just fade away. I took a tripod with me, but almost never used it after I noticed this switch that makes the camera.

Chapple shared my frustration about the lack of a way to manually turn on the night mode when the camera disagreed, and about the internal reflections in images with bright light.

However, apart from these complaints, the photos are beautiful. Below are examples, but visit his message to view them all. If you have used night mode and you have your own photos & # 39; s to share, place them in the comments.

Via BGR

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHdUOJ6cuzI (/ embed)