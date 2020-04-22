USD adds Oklahoma transfer to basketball roster

VERMILLION, SD (Courtesy College of South Dakota) — South Dakota head mentor Dawn Plitzuweit is pleased to announce the addition of Oklahoma transfer Aspen Williston to the Coyote women’s basketball program. Williston will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Coyotes starting with the 2021-22 period.

“We are certainly thrilled to have Aspen be a part of our women’s basketball family members at the College of South Dakota!” said Plitzuweit. “The way we would describe Aspen is dynamic! She has a fun-loving persona and is a good competitor. She is likely to be a great in good shape for our crew, for our university and for our community. On the basketball courtroom, she is a physical publish who has the ability to score it with her back to the basket and is snug stepping out to the perimeter and shooting it as nicely.

“Aspen has competed at a really superior stage in the Massive 12 the earlier two seasons and we believe that her ideal days are however to arrive! We are so psyched to welcome Aspen and her household to her new residence listed here at USD!”

A 6-foot-4 middle from Damaged Bow, Oklahoma, Williston invested the earlier two seasons enjoying for the College of Oklahoma under Sherri Coale. Williston was rated by espnW as the No. 17 center in her signing course.

“I am so excited and grateful to have the possibility to join the South Dakota women’s basketball staff,” claimed Williston. “I am so psyched to practical experience the power and crowds at the video games and cannot wait around to be in Vermillion and meet my new loved ones. Go Yotes!”

Williston was named to The Oklahoman Class 4A All-Condition first workforce and the Oklahoma Ladies Basketball Coaches Association’s All-Point out team as a higher faculty senior. She led Damaged Bow Large Faculty to 93 wins her 4 seasons, three-straight Oklahoma Course 4A Tournaments, 4 district championships and two regional championships. She was a 1,000-place scorer in basketball at Damaged Bow and also participated in track and area.

A member of the Choctaw Country of Oklahoma, Williston was named a top prospect by the Indigenous Leading 50 and all-state by the Oklahoma Native All Point out Affiliation.

Williston plans to examine kinesiology and activity administration at South Dakota.

South Dakota is coming off one of the most thriving seasons in Summit League record with a 30-2 general record, sweeping the standard period and capturing the league tournament, environment data for weeks ranked in both of those key polls and reaching a report-substantial No. 11 in the United states of america Today Coaches Poll.