USC says that Lori Loughlin and her husband have not received “special nor unique” treatment

The University of Southern California does not think that Lori Loughlin or her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, received unique or special treatment during the university admission process.

What happened: Federal prosecutors filed a motion on Tuesday that has released a series of undisclosed emails sent between Loughlin and Giannulli, accused in the university admission scandal, USA Today reports.

Giannulli rejected the representative’s offer for a tour of the school.

Per USA Today, the emails showed that Giannulli rejected the USC official’s call to “mark” Olivia Jade for them, so they could get one-on-one interviews with officials, a few class visits, and a “customized tour by the campus for the family “.”

The official responded (via Fox news): “That’s great! Let me know if you ever want to discuss the impact of your philanthropy or participation in our mentoring programs on our students and the community. Alumni support for cancer research, climate science, social justice programs, and the arts and humanities, among others is crucial. “

Yes but: The university sent a statement to Fox News that the couple was not treated differently from other parents.

USC: “What the Giannullis was offered was neither special nor unique. Guided tours, class visits and meetings are offered routinely. The primary purpose of a flag is to be able to follow the outcome of the admission process. It is not a substitute for being otherwise qualified for admission to USC. “

What it means: The emails show that USC did not feel that the pair was offering preferential or unique offers. According to Fox News, this could be in line with the defense of the couple, who allegedly want to “prove that the payments that were marked as bribes were considered legitimate donations.”

Context: Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes to William ‘Rick Singer, the brain of the college admission scandal, so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, would be crewmembers for the University of Southern California.