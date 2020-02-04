USA Today predicts that Pirates will lose 102 games in 2020

The Pirates may have overhauled their coaching staff and hired a new general manager and president this season, but the predictors of USA Today are not optimistic about their arrival to 2020.

On Tuesday, USA Today released their 2020 MLB predictions and they predict that the Pirates will end with a 60-102 record, the worst in the National League. That would be nine wins less than in 2019, where they finished 69-93, and their worst record in a decade.

Only the Tigers (108) and Orioles (105) have more losses in this projected position.

“The Pirates may have made the right moves to restart their baseball operations, but this may be their worst team since losing 105 games in 2010,” USA Today said in his example.

The Pirates go to 2020 without their best starting pitcher, best position player or their poet from this time last year. Jameson Taillon will miss the whole of 2020 while recovering from a Tommy John operation, and Starling Marte was traded at the Diamondbacks last week. Felipe Vazquez is being held without bail in Westmoreland County prison.

A year ago, USA Today projected the Pirates to go 76-86 and finish in fourth place in NL Central. In 2018, they paired the Pirates as a 72-victory team and would win 82 that season.

USA Today predicts that the Cardinals will win the NL Central and that the Reds are in a draw for the second wildcard spot with the Mets, Phillies and Diamondbacks. They have the Brewers and Cubs both end with winning records, but miss the late season.

