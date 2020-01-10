USA to Iraq: No, we will not withdraw our troops as quickly

Loading...

BAGDAD / WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Washington on Friday dismissed an Iraqi request to prepare to withdraw its troops. This happened in the face of heightened tensions between the United States and Iran after the United States killed an Iranian commander in Baghdad.

Iraq is expected to bear the brunt of continued violence between its neighbor Iran and the United States. Its leaders are embarrassed because Washington and Tehran are also the Iraqi government’s main allies and vying for influence there.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi made his request in a phone call to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late Thursday in line with a vote by the Iraqi parliament last week, his office said in a statement.

Abdul Mahdi called on Pompeo to “send delegates to set up the instruments to implement the parliamentary decision” and added without further explanation that the forces used in the murder had entered Iraq or used its airspace without permission.

The US State Department said, however, that a US delegation would not discuss the withdrawal of US troops because their presence in Iraq was “reasonable”.

“However, there must be a conversation between the United States and the Iraqi government not only about security, but also about our financial, economic, and diplomatic partnership,” spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

The recent flare-up in the long shadow war between Iran and the United States began with the assassination of Colonel-General Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike on January 3. Iran fired rocket shots at U.S. forces in Iraq on Wednesday.

Subsequently, both sides withdrew to exacerbate the conflict, but the region remains tense and Iranian commanders are threatened with further attacks.

Iraq’s top Shiite Muslim cleric on Friday condemned the US-Iran confrontation taking place on Iraqi soil and took the risk of plunging a war-torn country and the Middle East into deeper conflict.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said it was the Iraqis who were most affected by the US-Iran conflict.

In a message sent by a representative at Friday prayers in the holy city of Kerbala, Sistani said that no foreign powers should be allowed to decide the fate of Iraq.

Leave calls

“The recent dangerous aggressive acts, which are repeated violations of Iraqi sovereignty, are part of the deteriorating situation in the region,” said Sistani.

Sistani, who has a major influence on public opinion in Iraq, only affects politics in times of crisis and is considered a voice of moderation.

“People have suffered enough from wars … Iraq has to govern itself and there can be no role for outsiders in decision making,” said Sistani.

Iraq has experienced decades of war, sanctions, and sectarian conflict, including two US-led invasions and the rise and fall of Sunni Al Qaeda and Islamic State groups.

At Friday prayers in Tehran, an Iranian minister said that US interests around the world are now at risk.

“From now on, it will no longer be an advantage for them to have too many bases, especially in this region,” Mohammad Javad Haj Aliakbari, a middle-class cleric, told the faithful.

Since the murder of Soleimani, Tehran has increasingly called for US forces to leave Iraq, which like Iran is a mainly Shiite Muslim nation. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said the retaliatory strikes were not enough and the end of US military presence in the region was Tehran’s main goal.

Trump said Thursday Soleimani was killed because he was going to blow up a U.S. embassy.

“Soleimani was actively planning new attacks and was very serious about our embassies and not just the Baghdad embassy, ​​but we stopped him and we stopped him quickly and we stopped him cold,” Trump said, who is targeting reelection this year a rally in Ohio.

