The United States has denied Britain’s request to extradite a US diplomat’s wife who was involved in an August car accident that killed a British teen, the State Department said Thursday.

“At the time of the accident and for the duration of her stay in the UK, the US citizen had immunity from criminal justice,” said a State Department representative in a statement.

“If the United States accepted the extradition request from the United Kingdom, it would practically nullify the lifting of diplomatic immunity and set an extremely worrying precedent,” the statement said.

British police say Harry Dunn, 19, died when he was hit by a car from Anne Sacoolas, whose husband was stationed at a US military base in England. Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left the UK after the crash.

Dunn’s family asked them to return and face the British judiciary, and met President Donald Trump as part of their campaign.

The UK prosecutor Crown Prosecution announced that it had authorized the police to accuse Sacoolas of “dangerous driving death after a thorough review of the evidence available”.

Newsmax contributed to this report.

