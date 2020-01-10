Loading...

(Shutterstock)

By SAMYA KULLAB and QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA Associated Press

BAGDAD (AP) – The Iraqi Prime Minister asked Washington to draw up a road map for the withdrawal of American troops. However, the U.S. Department of State bluntly rejected the request, saying the two sides should instead talk about how they should re-commit their partnership.

Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in the capital and southern Iraq. Many called on Iran and the United States to leave Iraq. This reflected the anger and frustration at the two rivals – Baghdad’s two allies – who were beating Iraqi soil.

Article below …

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s request indicated his determination to press ahead with the call for US troops to be withdrawn from Iraq following the U.S. drone strike on January 3 that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. In a phone call on Thursday evening, he told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the recent US strikes in Iraq were an unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a breach of their security arrangements.

He asked Pompeo to “send delegates to Iraq to prepare a mechanism” to implement the Iraqi Parliament’s resolution to withdraw foreign troops.

“The prime minister said the US forces had entered Iraq and drones would fly into Iraqi airspace without the permission of the Iraqi authorities. This violated the bilateral agreements,” the statement said.

Abdul-Mahdi signaled that despite recent signs of de-escalation between Tehran and Washington, Iran was advancing with rockets that struck two Iraqi bases on which U.S. troops were stationed, but which had been deployed, against Soleimani’s death no losses were caused.

The Iraqis felt angry and helpless when they were caught in the middle of the struggle between Baghdad’s two closest allies. Abdul-Mahdi has said he opposes violations of Iraqi sovereignty, including the Iranian and US strikes.

The U.S. State Department flatly rejected the application on Friday. The presence of US troops is vital to the fight against the Islamic State group and there is no discussion about eliminating them.

“Every delegation sent to Iraq would like to discuss how we can best engage in our strategic partnership – not to discuss troop withdrawal, but to ensure that we maintain proper, appropriate troops in the Middle East,” said spokesman Morgan Ortagus.

“We want to be a friend and partner of a sovereign, prosperous and stable Iraq,” she added.

Iraqi lawmakers passed a resolution on Sunday to evict US forces following the January 3 US drone attack that killed Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia officer Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport. The non-binding vote gave the government the responsibility to formally request a withdrawal. Abdul-Mahdi turned to the then legislators and called for “urgent measures” to ensure the withdrawal of the troops.

Abdul-Mahdi talked to Pompeo and no longer asked for immediate withdrawal. He seemed to be giving the US time to work out a strategy and schedule for departure.

At the first reading of the call, the Foreign Ministry did not mention Abdul-Mahdi’s request for troop support. It was said that Pompeo initiated the call and affirmed the US condemnation of Iranian missile attacks on the two bases. President Donald Trump said the United States would do anything to protect the American and Iraqi people and to defend our collective interests. “

There are approximately 5,200 US troops in Iraq who are helping and training Iraqi security forces to fight the Islamic State group. An American withdrawal could severely hamper efforts to smash the remains of the group over concerns about a resurgence in the political turmoil.

Senior US military officials, including General Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said there were no plans to withdraw the United States.

Ortagus also said the State Department is in talks with NATO to strengthen its role in Iraq. Trump has asked NATO to play a bigger role in the Middle East.

“Today there is a NATO delegation to the State Department to discuss NATO’s increasing role in Iraq, in line with the President’s desire to share the burden in all of our collective defense efforts,” the statement said. “However, there must be a conversation between the United States and the Iraqi government, not only in terms of security, but also about our financial, economic, and diplomatic partnership.”

Ortagus did not elaborate on this. Iraq is heavily dependent on Iran’s sanctions, which remove Washington’s import of Iranian gas to meet electricity needs, and the United States has consistently used this as a lever in the past. The current derogation expires in February and without a new derogation, Iraq could face severe penalties.

However, the demand for resignation is not universal. Sunni and Kurdish lawmakers reject Parliament’s resolution. The Sunnis see the US presence as a bulwark against the rule of the majority of the Shiites and Iran, while the Kurdish security forces had benefited from American training and aid.

The latest escalation between Tehran and Washington on Iraqi soil was triggered when a missile attack on the Iranian-backed Kataeb Hezbollah militia group or the Hezbollah brigades caused the death of an American contractor in a base in Kirkuk province in late December. The United States responded to the militia bases with a flood of strikes that killed at least 25 people.

The demonstrators have denounced the ongoing diplomatic crisis between Iraq, the United States and Iran in mass protests in the capital and in the southern provinces.

In Tahrir Square in Baghdad, the epicenter of the protest movement, thousands of people gathered and many sang “Damn Iran and America!”. Large demonstrations were held in the southern provinces of Basra, Dhi Qar, Najaf and Diwanieh to recover from anti-government demonstrators. Dynamic after the regional tensions that overshadowed their uprising.

In the meantime, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called on rival Iraqi political groups to unite and put private interests aside. Their attempts to outbid each other in the political process have led to the current crisis and could lead to more unrest.

Rival political groups have yet to agree on a candidate to replace the outgoing Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned under pressure from the demonstrators in December.

“The serious attacks and repeated violations of Iraqi sovereignty that have been accompanied by the apparent weakness of the authorities concerned in protecting the country and its people in recent days are part of the impact of the current crisis,” said Al-Sistani.

“Everyone has to think carefully about what this situation will lead to if there is no end,” he added.

Kullab reported from Beirut.