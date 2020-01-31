USA Gymnastics offers Larry Nassar victims $ 215 million in severance pay

“We hope that mediation will continue,” said Leung in a telephone interview. “Ultimately, our insurance policies are the only sensible capital that we can offer.”

The plan was quickly rejected by John Manly, the lawyer who represents around 200 of the over 500 litigants. In a telephone interview, Manly characterized it as “ridiculous” and demonstrated “total disregard for the athletes”.

He contested the plan to lack “critical, structural plans” to ensure the safety of future gymnasts and to ignore the survivors’ request for disclosure of documents related to Nassar’s years of abuse. In particular, Manly opposed the fact that the plan contained no funds from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), whose leadership was aware of the abuse and was trying to cover it up.

USA Gymnastics’ $ 215 million offering is less than half of the victims in May 2018, with 332 suspected victims of Nassar, the disgraced former sports doctor who also worked on his campus.

Manly’s estimate that the average compensation for 511 plaintiffs after the USA Gymnastics offer would be $ 250,000 to $ 300,000.

“I have clients, many of whom have been abused hundreds and hundreds of times and need lifelong therapy,” said Manly. “It doesn’t come close to that, let alone the loss of earnings and the horrendous number.”

After more than 100 lawsuits from Nassar victims, USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in December 2018. In the opinion of CEO Kathryn Carson, this was the most appropriate way to clarify the claims and to compensate the victims.

The bankruptcy proceedings have also put any efforts by the USOPC to declare the USA Gymnastics as the national control body for sport.

In order for USA Gymnastics’ settlement offer to be accepted, a majority of the gymnasts who make claims against the organization would have to agree. In addition, this majority must make up at least two thirds of the cash settlement at issue.

If survivors vote to accept the settlement, Twistars (a gym that formerly owned by former US Olympic Games coach John Geddert) insurers would contribute an additional $ 2.125 million. The total would then be allocated to a trust, with a judge ultimately deciding how to divide it up.

US gymnastics officials want to clarify the claims, which are a crucial step on the path to bankruptcy, before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics begin in late July.

Manly believes that this is not plausible.

“This will outshine Tokyo,” said Manly. “They chose that.”

The Washington Post

