USA: Former Trump Assistant Flynn earns up to 6 months in prison | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

January 7, 2020

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, earns up to six months behind bars, the Justice Department said on Tuesday and returned to his previous position that he had the right to avoid imprisonment for his extensive collaboration with prosecutors .

The government’s sentencing memorandum is a sharp rebuke to Flynn’s new legal team, which has been attacking Robert Mueller’s special Russian investigator for months and accusing prosecutors of withholding information that they said was beneficial to their client. A judge rejected those arguments last month.

Prosecutors who had initially praised Flynn’s cooperation, said he “had withdrawn from his acceptance of responsibility” and “is therefore not entitled to such credit unless he clearly and credibly rejects these statements.” They asked US district judge Emmet Sullivan for a sentence of zero to six months.

Flynn was convicted in December 2018 of lying to the FBI about his talks with the then Russian ambassador to the United States, including his request that Russia not escalate tensions with the US following sanctions by the Obama administration imposed for election interference.