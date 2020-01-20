USA examines Chinese passengers for new diseases

Shutterstock

By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – Three U.S. airports will screen passengers arriving from central China for a new virus that has killed dozens of people, killed two, and raised concerns about an international outbreak, health officials said on Friday.

At three US airports that traveled from the outbreak city of Wuhan, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have announced that they will start measuring temperatures and asking about passenger symptoms.

Officials estimate that around 5,000 passengers will go through the process at New York’s Kennedy Airport, Los Angeles and San Francisco airports over the next few weeks. The first direct flight was Friday night in Kennedy and the next expected Saturday morning in San Francisco.

Doctors found a new form of viral pneumonia – fever, cough, difficulty breathing – in people who worked or visited a grocery store in the suburbs of Wuhan at the end of last month. More than 45 cases of the newly identified coronavirus have been confirmed in Asia, most of them in Wuhan, including two deaths – at least one with a previous health condition. Officials said it was likely to spread from animals to humans, but could not rule out that it would spread from person to person.

So far, the risk to the American public is estimated to be low, but the CDC wants to be prepared and takes precautions, said Dr. Martin Cetron from the CDC.

“The sooner we discover a case, the better we can protect the public and the better we can understand this virus and its risk of spreading,” he said in a call to reporters.

It is always possible for a virus to mutate and become more dangerous. There are also likely to be more cases worldwide, including at least one in the United States, another CDC official said. Nancy Messonnier.

The CDC sends 100 employees to handle the airport demonstrations. Passengers who appear to be infected are examined for flu or other possible causes. They are said to be isolated in a nearby hospital until doctors know what they are doing to prevent the new virus from spreading. According to CDC officials, a specialized test for the virus can take a day to get results.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia have started to examine incoming passengers from central China. The list includes Thailand and Japan, both of which reported cases of the disease in people who had come from Wuhan. Travel is unusually difficult at the moment as people travel to and from China to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The CDC said the airport screenings were part of an effort to better identify and prevent the virus from the same family of bugs that led to an international outbreak of SARS and MERS that started in 2002 and 2012.

The CDC did not examine arriving passengers during these outbreaks, and some public health experts asked if they should now.

“It is not a particularly effective intervention and may offer a false sense of security,” said Dr. Kamran Khan, a researcher at the University of Toronto who studied airport screening during the SARS and Ebola outbreaks.

Screeners will likely tag a lot of people with other germs – it’s the flu season – while infections from the new virus are absent. Experts believe that it can take up to two weeks for someone to become infected and for fever and other symptoms to appear.

The only time the CDC conducted airport screenings was in 2014 when health officials screened thousands of passengers from three West African countries for Ebola but found no illnesses. In fact, a passenger who was infected but had no symptoms went through the screenings and then developed symptoms after arriving in the United States.

Some argued that measures like this had less to do with good science than with politicians who wanted to convince the public that the government was doing something to protect it.

Cetron rejected this thought. “There is a widespread consensus that we should do this now,” he said to both politicians and government scientists.

Passengers who have no symptoms are given cards that indicate who to contact if they experience symptoms later.

This is important, said Khan. “Educating travelers about the disease and telling them what to do if they get sick after leaving the airport can be very helpful,” as it can speed up proper diagnosis, treatment, and isolation precautions, he said.

Health officials identified the bug this month as a new type of coronavirus. Corona viruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause colds. others found in bats, camels and other animals have developed into more serious diseases.

SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, belongs to the family of coronaviruses. However, according to Chinese media, the disease in Wuhan differs from the corona viruses identified in the past. Earlier laboratory tests excluded SARS and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) as well as influenza, avian flu, adenovirus and other common lung-infecting germs.

CDC officials announced Friday that they are unsure whether China has started checking passengers before boarding planes to travel abroad. However, this has been discussed.

New York and San Francisco airports receive three direct flights from Wuhan each week, Cetron said. Los Angeles International has a significant number of passengers starting their journey in Wuhan and changing in Beijing.

