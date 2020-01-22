Union membership of workers fell to a record low of 10.3% in 2019, about two points less than a decade ago, and about half the level in 1983, 1983, The Hill reports.

According to the Labor Statistics Office on Wednesday, union quotas were highest among education, training, library and protection workers. Public sector workers were five times more likely to be union members than private sector workers, and men were slightly more likely to be unionists than women. Union workers earned an average of $ 1,095 a week, 22.7% more than union workers with an average salary of $ 892.

“The decline in union density is not surprising,” said Kate Bronfenbrenner, director of employment research at Cornell University. “Despite talk of a booming economy, the climate for organizing has become much more hostile under the openly anti-union Trump NLRB last year.”

The data also shows that more than half of the country’s union members, 14.6 million people, were based in seven states: California, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio and Washington.

“The numbers reflect both the tremendously difficult obstacles workers who want to form a union continue to face and the unsurpassed resilience of the workforce in our quest to gain bargaining power in the workplace,” said Tim Schlittner, AFL deputy communications director -CIO opposite Hill.

