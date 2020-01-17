US troops were injured in the attack on an Iranian missile; The Pentagon first said there were no casualties

Several U.S. service members were injured in last week’s Iranian missile attack on Al-Asad airbase in Iraq, when the Pentagon first said that no casualties had occurred . “Although no US service personnel were killed in the January 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air Base, several have been treated for concussion symptoms due to the explosion and are still in the process of “Assessment,” said the US-led military coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria on Thursday. US military defines victim as injury or death involving personnel “As a precaution, the soldiers were transported from Al Asad Air Force Base, Iraq, to ​​the Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, for screening When deemed fit for duty, the military must return to Iraq after the screening, “the statement added. An American military official told CNN that 11 soldiers were injured in the attack in retaliation for the US air strikes that had killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani the previous week. Defense One was the first to report on injured soldiers. After the attack, the Pentagon said no casualties were caused by the 16 missiles fired by Iran. Asked about the apparent difference, a defense official told CNN, “It was the commander’s assessment at the time. Symptoms appeared a few days after the fact, and they said” We fixed the matter today “Hui,” Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told CNN. The Office of the Secretary of Defense “learned of the injuries today and ordered a statement immediately.” “The current one (battle damage assessment ) is, if you want, again, we can get you details, things like tents, taxiways, parking, a damaged helicopter, things like that; nothing I would call major, at least as I note at that time. So that’s the state of – the attack at this point as we know it. Above all, no victims, no friendly victims, be it the United States, the coalition, subcontractors, etc. “Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said last week. No statement on the injuries had been widely reported in the press by 9:00 p.m. Thursday is a developing story.

Several U.S. service members were injured in last week’s Iranian missile attack on Al-Asad air base in Iraq, when the Pentagon initially said no casualties had occurred.

“Although no US serviceman was killed in Iran’s Jan. 8 attack on Al Asad airbase, several have been treated for concussion symptoms due to the explosion and are still in progress “said the US-led military coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria. in a statement Thursday.

The U.S. military defines a victim as an injury or death involving personnel.

“As a precaution, the soldiers were transported from Al Asad air base in Iraq to the regional medical center in Landstuhl in Germany for follow-up screening. When they are deemed fit for work, the soldiers must return to Iraq after the check, “added the statement.

An American military official told CNN that 11 soldiers were injured in the attack in retaliation for the US air strikes that had killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani the previous week. Defense One was the first to report on injured soldiers. After the attack, the Pentagon said no casualties were caused by the 16 missiles fired by Iran.

Asked about the apparent discrepancy, a defense official told CNN: “It was the commander’s assessment at the time. The symptoms appeared a few days after the fact and were treated with great caution.”

“We fixed the file today,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told CNN. The Defense Secretary’s office “learned of the injuries today and ordered a statement immediately.”

“The current one (battle damage assessment) is, if you want, again, we can get you details, things like tents, taxiways, parking, a damaged helicopter, things like that ; nothing that I would describe as major, at least as I note at that time. So this is the state of the attack at this stage as we know it. Most importantly, no victims, no friendly victims , be it the United States, a coalition, an entrepreneur, etc., “Defense Secretary Mark Esper said last week.

No reports of injuries had been widely reported in the press at 9 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story.

