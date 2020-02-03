Editor’s Note: This Richard Sisk article originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

The Pentagon said Monday that dozens of soldiers who have suffered traumatic brain injuries as a result of the effects of Iranian air strikes on Iraqi Al Asad Air Force Base are eligible for Purple Hearts. However, the individual services still have to decide whether to award them.

At a press conference, Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman referred to general purple heart award standards that appear to qualify all or most of the troops treated for tuberculosis after the Iranian missile attack on January 7.

He said that Purple Heart’s eligibility for TBI requires both a doctor’s diagnosis and that the service member misses at least two days of service due to the injury.

Many of the service members injured at Al Asad have been evacuated to Landstuhl for medical treatment and examination and appear to meet these requirements.

However, Hoffman said the latest call for the medal was “a question for the services,” adding that he had not yet received information about when these decisions would be made.

“The process will go on,” he said. “Fortunately, all previous cases have been characterized as mild TBI, which corresponds to the consequences of concussions.”

Approximately 60% of those suffering from tuberculosis during the Al Asad strikes “are already back on duty,” said Hoffman, “and we are optimistic that the rest of them will be back on duty very soon.”

In the early years of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the military appeared unwilling to hand over Purple Hearts for TBI. The awards, however, were given more regularly as they became known as the “signature” war wound.

The Iranian missile attacks on Al Asad were in response to the U.S. drone attack on 3 January at Baghdad International Airport, which killed Iranian Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani.

The White House and Pentagon initially said that the estimated 15 Iranian missiles that hit the sprawling base in Anbar, Iraq, where an estimated 2,000 U.S. soldiers are deployed, have not claimed victims in the United States. Officials said the attack came in waves and lasted about 90 minutes.

However, officials later said that at least 11 service members suffered from TBI; The numbers have increased because the symptoms can only appear after weeks.

