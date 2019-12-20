US troops killed in Afghanistan have not died for nothing

Loading...

Despite the revelations that senior US officials have known for years that a military victory in Afghanistan is not possible, the US forces that killed the fighting there did not die for nothing, said General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"I couldn't look in the mirror," said Miley during a Pentagon press conference on Friday. "I couldn't answer at two or three in the morning when my eyes opened and saw the dead scrolls in front of my eyes. So no: I don't think anyone died per se for nothing."

The Washington Post recently revealed that an internal review known as "Afghanistan Papers" has shown that government officials, while positive about the war, have admitted privately that the US strategy has failed.

Milley quotes a story in September 2013, when he was a three-star general and expressed confidence in Afghan troops and the police.

"This army and police fought the insurgents very, very effectively every day. And I think that's an important story that needs to be told across the board," Milley said at the time.

On Friday, Milley said there was no effort by the United States government to deceive the American public about the truth about Afghanistan, as it would be extremely difficult to coordinate so many military leaders, defense officers, State Department employees, and intelligence officers to do so Get information about operation.

The Inspector General for Afghanistan 'Lessons Learned' review included interviews with more than 400 officials who were granted anonymity. The Washington Post was able to independently verify the identity of 33 respondents, including the retired army. Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, who said to SIGAR: "From the ambassadors down to the lowly [they all say], we do a great job. Really? So if we do a great job, why does it feel that way?" we lose?"

Milley defended his previous comments on progress in Afghanistan as "honest assessments," based on facts at the time, "which should not deceive Congress or the American people."

He also claimed that the US government has said since 2001 that a military victory in Afghanistan is not possible. In fact, Army General John Nicholson, then commander of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, told reporters in November 2017 that the Taliban was on the brink of defeat.

"The momentum is now with the Afghan security forces and the Taliban cannot win given the pressure I have outlined," said Nicholson at a Pentagon press conference. "Here, too, you have the choice of reconciling yourself, living irrelevant or dying."

Army General Austin Miller replaced Nicholson as the current commander of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. He has not taught the Pentagon press corps since taking office in September 2018.

Milley was most passionate when Task & Purpose directly asked him on Friday whether the U.S. military had thrown away the lives of troops by sending troops to wage a war in Afghanistan that they knew was not on the Battlefield could be won.

"No way," replied Milley. "Not in my view, and I'm one who, as you said, was there many, many times."

Since October 7, 2001, the US military mission in Afghanistan has had to prevent that country from being used as a host to another attack on the United States, Milley said, saying that the mission has so far been a success.

"From a military point of view, this was a state of strategic stalemate in which the Taliban cannot militarily defeat the regime – the government of Kabul – as long as the United States and its allies maintain some level of military support," Milley Freitag said.

"And the regime cannot militarily defeat the Taliban – or the various other groups there – as long as they have a protected area in Pakistan and have a low level of public awareness that is around 10 to 15 percent of some of the rural areas."

"So this is a very difficult and complicated situation," Milley continued. "And for the United States, this has to do with our vital national security interests to protect our people. And our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who gave their lives in Afghanistan did not give their lives in my opinion in vain. "