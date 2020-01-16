US threatens Europe with tariffs on Iran's nuclear efforts

The Trump administration has threatened to hit European auto imports with a 25% tariff if Britain, France, and Germany do not officially accuse Iran of breaking its 2015 nuclear deal, reports the Washington Post.

The U.S. has been threatening to hit European vehicles with tariffs for many months, but these threats have been used by Trump to obtain better terms in U.S.-European trade relations. The Washington Post reports that the latter threat was aimed at changing European foreign policy.

However, it is unlikely that such tariffs will be applied, as the three European nations at the center of the problem have already started to put pressure on Iran.

Britain, France and Germany launched a dispute settlement mechanism as part of the nuclear deal on Tuesday to enforce the deal forcing Iran to limit its nuclear program. Al Jazeera reports that the dispute settlement mechanism amounts to a formal charge against Tehran for breaking the terms of the agreement. It is understood that nations have been signaling their intention to trigger the dispute settlement mechanism for weeks, long before the Trump administration threatened tariffs.

The United States itself withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018. Washington said it did so as part of a strategy to force Iran back to the negotiating table to iron out a new deal.

Iran has denied that its nuclear program aims to build a bomb but has gradually canceled its commitments under the agreement since the withdrawal of the United States.