The U.S. Tennis Association warns people, “No Bryan Brothers chest depressions.”

It was one of USTA’s proposals on Wednesday when game return guidelines were offered to help players and people running on the tennis court know when and how to play sports at the amateur level as restrictions on coronavirus blocking are eased.

USTA believes it will be safe to play tennis again “in some cities and states faster than others.”

One of the recommendations is to maintain social isolation at a distance of 6 feet from other people, thus avoiding double play, as this “can lead to accidental contact and unwanted intimacy”.

The group, led by the USA Open, added: “If you’re playing doubles, avoid any accidental contact, no Bryan Brothers chest bruises and no close-range whispers to be up close.”

American twins Bob and Mike Bryan have won 16 Grand Slam titles in the men’s doubles match and are celebrating victory by jumping at the same time and kicking the chests.

All professional tennis was stopped at least until mid-July. The USA Open Premier League game is still scheduled to start in New York on August 31st.

