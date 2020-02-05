US supports Cyprus amid tensions with Turkey over gas drilling

NICOSIA, Cyprus – The US supports energy-based partnerships in the Eastern Mediterranean that support political cooperation and prosperity and calls for “provocative actions” that undermine stability, a government official said Wednesday.

The US Assistant State Secretary for Energy Francis Fannon said his government supports the right of Cyprus to develop its energy resources and that the proceeds are shared between Greek and Turkish Cypriots as part of a deal that reunites the ethnically divided island nation.

The comments are surrounded by tensions over Turkey’s more aggressive urge to search for natural gas in waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights.

“We urge all parties not to take provocative actions that could lead to further instability. And we are steadfast on that, “said Fannon prior to a meeting of Israeli, Greek, and Cypriot experts discussing ways to increase the safety and security of offshore gas drilling.

Fannon said that Cyprus has an “incredibly important role” to play in developing energy supplies in the Eastern Mediterranean, officials say it can help reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.

Greece, Cyprus and Israel signed an agreement last month to continue the construction of a submarine pipeline to supply gas to European markets.

“Energy is really that catalyst for cooperation, so the United States strives to be at the highest level,” Fannon said.

Turkey has sent drilling vessels and research vessels accompanied by warships within the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, including in areas where energy companies Eni of Italy and France’s Total are licensed to carry out exploratory drilling.

Cyprus has also licensed ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Petroleum to drill in its economic zone.

Turkey, which does not recognize Cyprus as a state, insists that it acts to protect its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots on the energy reserves of the area and has offered to share revenues if the gas is discovered.

Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot secluded state that was declared after a Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974 that was caused by a coup d’état aimed at union with Greece.

The Cypriot Minister of Energy Georgios Lakkotrypis accused Turkey of being a “spoiler” in regional energy cooperation by violating international law and Cypriot sovereign rights.

The Cypriot government says that the Turkish Cypriot rights to the wealth of the country’s potential hydrocarbon are guaranteed by a newly established fund and through agreements concluded in peace talks.

Menelaos Hadjicostis, The Associated Press