US stops mysterious drone program with Turkey over attack on Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has set up a secret military intelligence cooperation program with Turkey that has helped Ankara fight Kurdish PKK fighters for years, four U.S. officials told Reuters.

The U.S. decision to suspend the program indefinitely was made in response to Turkey’s cross-border military invasion of Syria in October, U.S. officials said, covering the extent of the damage to NATO allies’ relations on the Incident.

US officials, who asked for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the United States had stopped flying intelligence missions targeting the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which both the United States and Turkey, targeted at the end of last year classify as terrorists.

The U.S. military had carried out the missions using unarmed drone aircraft, which an official reported had been flown from the Incirlik base in Turkey, where the U.S. military has a significant presence. The base is also an important hub for the US spy agencies operating in the region.

The US drone flights that took place as part of the program, which has been running since 2007, often focused on mountainous areas in northern Iraq near the Turkish border, another official said.

A Pentagon spokeswoman did not comment directly on certain programs, but found that the United States has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization since 1997.

“We have been supporting Turkey in various ways in its fight against the PKK for decades. For political reasons, we do not provide details on operational matters,” said the spokeswoman when asked about stopping aid.

A State Department spokesman said the United States is silent on intelligence matters.

Ministry of Defense officials did not respond to a request for comment, but a Turkish official confirmed that the program was stopped.

The cessation of US aid will test the limits of Turkey’s military and intelligence capabilities at a time when its armed forces are already deployed on several fronts in northern Syria and Ankara is considering deepening engagement in Libya.

“This complicates and increases the cost of the anti-PKK campaign for Turkey,” said one of the four US officials on condition of anonymity.

It also adds a number of grievances between the U.S. and Turkey, including Ankara’s purchase of Russian air defenses and major divisions over the war in Syria, although there appears to be a close relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip, Erdogan.

“In recent years, Turkey has not struggled to get the information it needs about drones it produces itself,” said the Turkish official. “However, as an ally, the steps taken in this area do not contribute to the relationship between the two countries.”

Divisions over Syria

Trump, who has long been a skeptic of the U.S. military in Syria, has been accused by Democrats and even some Republicans of leaving the U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters to the Turkish attack to unravel U.S. politics.

The Turkish offensive was directed against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria, which had been its top ally in the fight against America’s Islamic State.

Turkey regards the YPG as a terrorist organization that is no different from the PKK. But U.S. politics has long drawn a clear line between the two groups and helped Turkey fight the PKK, even if U.S. forces joined forces with the YPG militia to fight the Islamic State.

The PKK took arms against the Turkish state in 1984 and led an uprising for autonomy in the largely Kurdish southeast of Turkey. Since then, more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. As an ethnic group, Kurds make up about 20 percent of the Turkish population.

The Turkish military has frequently hit targets in the Kurdish region of Iraq near the PKK stronghold in the Qandil Mountains and carried out cross-border operations against the militant group in northern Iraq.

Since the start of the U.S. Secret Service Cooperation Program, Ankara has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to improve its own defense capabilities and reduce its dependence on the U.S. and Israeli drones that it has used frequently since the late 1990s.

Turkish privately owned Baykar Defense, whose management includes Selcuk Bayraktar, a son-in-law of Erdogan, began developing the first Turkish drone fleet in the 2000s.

Within a decade and a half, it developed armed and unarmed drones and started selling them to the Turkish army, Ukraine and Qatar. A total of 86 Bayraktar drones have been in use by the Turkish security forces since July 2019. Some of them were used regularly in Ankara’s three Syria operations in 2016, 2018 and again last October.

Arda Mevlutoglu, a Turkey-based defense analyst, said recent progress has given Ankara greater flexibility and freedom in its operational capabilities.

“Turkey’s dependency on its allies, particularly in the United States, has decreased significantly, though not entirely in real-time operations to collect high quality information and surgical strikes,” said Mevlutoglu.