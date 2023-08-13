U.S. Steel Explores Strategic Alternatives Following Unsolicited Bids

U.S. Steel Corporation announced on Sunday that it has initiated a formal review to consider strategic alternatives after receiving several unsolicited proposals. These bids range from the acquisition of specific production assets to offers for the entire company. CEO David Burritt stated, “The interest demonstrated by the unsolicited proposals received to date is a validation of U.S. Steel’s strategy and successful track record of execution.” The review was initiated in light of the multiple unsolicited proposals. Barclays Capital and Goldman Sachs have been roped in as financial advisors to U.S. Steel. Law firms Milbank LLP and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are acting as the legal advisors for the steel producer.

Cleveland-Cliffs Makes a Move

One of the noted proposals came from rival Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, which confirmed that it had previously made a private offer to acquire U.S. Steel on June 28. However, this offer was deemed “unreasonable” by U.S. Steel’s board of directors. Cleveland-Cliffs’ proposal included $17.50 in cash and 1.023 shares of its stock for each U.S. Steel share. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves expressed his disappointment, stating, “After two weeks without any substantive engagement from U.S. Steel with respect to the economic terms contained in our compelling proposal, U.S. Steel’s board of directors rejected our proposal.” Despite this, Goncalves remains optimistic about potential engagement between the two firms, highlighting the value that a merger of the two iconic American companies could bring.

Stock Performance and Market Value

On the stock front, U.S. Steel’s shares closed at $22.72 each on the New York Stock Exchange last Friday. The stock rose by 0.98% during the session, but its year-to-date decline sits at around 9.3%, translating to a market value of $5.1 billion. In contrast, Cleveland-Cliffs shares ended at $14.69 each, marking a 12.5% decline for the year, with its market value pegged at $7.5 billion.

U.S. Steel’s Performance and Forward Strategy

U.S. Steel has been proactive in its strategy, raising prices to counteract the elevated costs stemming from raw materials and energy. This move, combined with a strong demand for its steel products, allowed the company to surpass profit estimates for the second quarter. Furthermore, U.S. Steel anticipates completing roughly $75 million of repurchases of its common stock in Q2, under its existing $500 million stock buyback authorization. CEO David Burritt emphasized the company’s approach amid the proposals, asserting that while the board evaluates the received offers and anticipates others, the team is committed to “safely and responsibly executing across all operations and advancing our ‘Best for All’ strategy.”

Re-shaping the Steel Industry Landscape

A merger between these two giants would undoubtedly transform the U.S. steel industry. The combined expertise and assets of the two companies could create synergies that foster innovation, optimize operational efficiency, and potentially reduce costs. Such a merger could: Enhance the competitive stance of the merged entity in the global steel market. Offer an expanded portfolio of products and services to their clients. Streamline the supply chain, benefiting both manufacturers and end-users.

Further Engagement Expected

Despite the initial setback with Cleveland-Cliffs, the broader engagement between U.S. Steel and potential suitors is anticipated. CEO David Burritt welcomes a "measured approach to considering these proposals" and remains open to "seeking more information to evaluate proposals that are preliminary and subject to ongoing due diligence and review."