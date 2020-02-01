US states are joining the global pressure to ban animal-tested cosmetics

LAS VEGAS – A growing number of US states are considering banning the sale or import of animal-tested cosmetics, as proponents claim that testing products such as lotions, shampoos and makeup on rabbits, mice and rats is cruel and outdated .

The cause has been supported by consumers and many cosmetics companies, but the biggest hurdle is China, which requires that cosmetics sold on its large, lucrative market be tested on animals.

California, Nevada and Illinois all saw new laws this year prohibiting the sale or import of animal-tested cosmetics.

The laws, which apply to tests conducted after January 1, are not expected to cause much disruption to the industry, as many companies already use animal-free tests. Instead, they draw a line in the sand that is putting pressure on the US government to introduce a nationwide ban and to put an end to China’s demand that most cosmetics sold in that country have more than 1 Billion people are tested on animals by Chinese regulators.

China’s policy applies to all imported cosmetics, including makeup, perfume, and hair care products, along with some “special use” goods produced in China, such as hair dye, sunscreen, and whitening products that make functional claims.

Animal-tested cosmetics are already banned in Europe, India and elsewhere. A ban in the United States, one of the world’s largest economies, would put further global pressure on China to end its policy and encourage Chinese cosmetics companies to rely on animal testing if they want to sell their products in the US .

“We’re not trying to create an island here in Nevada,” said Senator Melanie Scheible, who sponsored the Nevada law. “We are trying to join a group of other communities that have risen and said,” We do not support animal testing. “

Animal rights organizations such as Cruelty Free International and the Humane Society of the United States hope to ban more states this year.

According to Cruelty Free International, legislation has been introduced or will soon be published in Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia, and a national ban has been introduced in Congress since 2014, although the dual measure has been slow. The most recent version introduced in November is the first time that the country’s leading cosmetics trading group, the Personal Care Products Council, is a strong supporter of the ban, support that should address the concerns of the legislator about business opposition take away.

California, Nevada, and Illinois laws create exceptions for animal-tested cosmetics to meet foreign government regulations – an exception that recognizes the reality that most companies will have their products tested on animals when they sell in China .

China is a “major complicating factor,” says Monica Engebretson, who runs public affairs for Cruelty Free International in North America. “That puts companies that want to enter that Chinese market in a close relationship.”

Scheible said her goal in Nevada was not to punish those multinationals, but to raise awareness and put pressure on other governments, such as China, to act.

“Many people thought we were not tested on animals at all,” she said. “They thought this was a thing of the past.”

The prohibitions in all three states require that cosmetic sellers use non-animal testing to prove that their products are safe. Many international companies do this after the European Union has adopted a series of similar animal testing prohibitions, culminating in a ban on selling animal tested products in 2013.

Proponents note that science is advanced, which means that in most cases companies can use non-animal alternatives – such as human cell cultures or laboratory-grown human skin and eye tissue – to test whether a product or ingredient is safe.

For example, EpiDerm, a synthetic skin tissue made by the Massachusetts-based MatTek Corp., is made from cells taken from skin donated during procedures such as breast reduction, circumcision and abdominal wall corrections.

Products can be applied to synthetic tissue to determine if they cause skin irritation, damage, sensitivity or other problems. That could be used instead of testing a product on the back of a shaved rabbit, animal supporters say.

Some of the biggest names in the field of personal care and beauty, including Avon, Unilever and Procter & Gamble, have used MatTek fabrics for testing.

Carl Westmoreland, security scientist at Unilever, said the EU ban has encouraged more innovation in animal-free trials. Companies such as Unilever, trade groups and lawyers are among the organizations that work with Chinese regulators and scientists to push new rules, making them familiar with procedures and results of non-animal tests.

“They are changing and continuing to change,” he said, noting that in recent years China has allowed some cosmetics produced in the country to avoid animal testing.

Francine Lamoriello, executive vice president for global strategies at the Personal Care Products Council said it is a slow process, but Chinese regulators are working to accept animal-free testing.

“They have conferences. They seem really motivated to do as well as possible to accept and validate certain methods,” she said.

The Personal Care Products Council supports most of the national legislation, but insists on a national law instead of a patchwork of rules across the country.

Similar to state laws, the proposed Congress ban would exempt cosmetics required to undergo tests in China. It would allow these products to be sold in the US as long as sellers were dependent on additional, non-animal testing to prove that they are safe.

California was the first to adopt legislation in 2018, a step that is part of the state’s pattern of using its status as the fourth largest economy in the world to drive change.

“That’s the beauty of doing things in California,” Judie Mancuso said with the Social Compassion group in Legislation that insisted on banning that state. “You set the stage, you set the standard and others grab it and grow.”