Donald Trump’s United States Space Force hopes to go boldly where no one has been before … but unfortunately, that can’t be said for everyone who designed his logo.

Star Trek fans quickly pointed out that Trump’s newly revealed logo for the sixth branch of the U.S. military has more to do with the famous Star Fleet Command logo in the Star Trek series.

After consulting with our great military leaders, designers, and others, I’m happy to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the sixth division of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

After the U.S. President posted the picture on his favorite social media platform, Twitter, Trekkies immediately filled in the comment section below.

Yes!!!!! I want all the merch! pic.twitter.com/w13P139RBD

– Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 24, 2020

So now US taxpayers are paying lawyers to defend themselves against Paramount and Gene Roddenberry’s legacy lawsuits ?! #StarTrek #Starfleet #SpaceCommand #ToBoldlyGo #Original #WhoGetsTheRedShirts pic.twitter.com/qtggghxcoN

– Penelope Summers (@ Penelop37710735), January 25, 2020

George Takei, who played Sulu in the original Stark Trek, published a direct comparison of the two logos with the comment: “There is nothing sacred anymore.”

Nothing is sacred anymore. pic.twitter.com/ubyy4OIZrp

– George Takei (@GeorgeTakia), January 24, 2020

Actress Mia Farrow also posted her reaction on Twitter, commenting, “Looks familiar.”

Comes to me before pic.twitter.com/qmWa21Ztp3

– Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 24, 2020

Will Star Trek’s copyright owners be included next in the debate? Watch this room …