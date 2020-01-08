US sends more firefighters to fight fire in Australia paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Officials are working to quickly send the extra firefighters to Australia so that they can perform wildfire management and aviation management functions. The most recent contingent of firefighters sent to Australia included crews who remained on the ground, based in the Angeles National Forest of the American Forest Service in California.

Bilbao said that the next group will also include more ground staff and that they will receive training on poisonous snakes and insects they may encounter while fighting forest fires in Australia.

“They are there to work with Australia in every required capacity,” Bilbao said.

The National Interagency Fire Center manages the American fire brigades, including thousands of firefighters who work for the Forest Service and the US Department of the Interior and hundreds of planes. Their ranks can be stretched thinly during the summer fire season, but civil servants can release them in the winter to fight fires elsewhere.

It is the summer in Australia, where forest fires have been raging since September, fueled by drought and the hottest and driest year in the country on record. The fires in Australia started months earlier than normal.

“We are proud to be able to provide staff from the United States and will continue to support Australia with the resources needed during this unprecedented fire situation,” said Shawna Legarza, US Forest Service Director.

The US, Australia and New Zealand have been exchanging firefighters for more than 15 years. The last time the US sent firefighters to Australia was in 2010.

“While the extreme fire hazard continues to exist throughout Australia, the Home Office will continue to do everything we can to support support requests,” said Craig Leff, Deputy Director of the Home Affairs Department at the Home Office.

Keith Ridler, The Associated Press