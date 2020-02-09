US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack

KABUL, Afghanistan – In a so-called insider attack in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, two U.S. soldiers were killed and six injured late Saturday when an Afghan in Afghan army uniform opened fire, the U.S. military said.

A member of the Nangarhar Provincial Council, Ajmal Omer, told The Associated Press that the gunman was killed. In the 18 years of the protracted American war in Afghanistan, Afghan soldiers in the national army have launched numerous attacks on their allies.

Six U.S. soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan since early 2020, including the victims on Saturday. Last year, 22 U.S. soldiers died there in battle.

An Afghan Defense Department official, who was not identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the gunman was an Afghan soldier who had fought with the U.S. Armed Forces before the fire opened. He was not a Taliban infiltrator, the official said.

In a statement, the US military said, “A person in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the United States and Afghan forces with a machine gun. We are still collecting information and the reason or motive for the attack is currently unknown.”

Omer, a member of the Provincial Council, is from the Sherzad District in Nangarhar Province, where the incident occurred. An Afghan soldier was also injured, Omer said.

The U.S. military said American and Afghan military personnel were shot at during an operation in Nangarhar province.

Last July two US soldiers were killed by an Afghan soldier in southern Kandahar province. The gunman was wounded and arrested. In September, three US military personnel were injured when an Afghan civil police member also fired on a military convoy in Kandahar.

The incident happened when Washington tried to end the war in Afghanistan.

Washington’s ambassador for peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, has met with Taliban representatives in Middle Eastern Qatar in recent weeks. He is seeking an agreement to reduce hostility to sign a peace agreement to begin negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

In his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday, President Donald Trump referred to the peace talks and said US soldiers were not meant to act as “law enforcement agencies” for other nations.

“We have made tremendous progress in Afghanistan thanks to the determination and bravery of our warriors, and peace talks are now underway,” he said.

