US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Omer, who is a member of the provincial council, comes from the Sherzad district of Nangarhar province, where he said the incident occurred. An Afghan soldier was wounded, Omer said.

The US Army said American and Afghan military personnel were being shot at during an operation in the eastern province of Nangarhar in Afghanistan.

Last July two American servants were killed by an Afghan soldier in the southern province of Kandahar. The shooter was injured and was arrested. Three US soldiers were wounded in September when a member of the Afghan civil order police shot at a military convoy, also in Kandahar.

The incident came when Washington tried to end the war in Afghanistan.

Washington’s envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, has met with representatives of the Taliban in Qatar in the Middle East in recent weeks. He is looking for an agreement to reduce hostilities to have a peace agreement signed that would open negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

In his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, President Donald Trump referred to the peace talks and said that American soldiers were not meant to serve as “law enforcement agencies” for other nations.

“In Afghanistan, the determination and courage of our war fighters has enabled us to make enormous progress, and peace talks are now underway,” he said.

Gannon contributed from Islamabad. Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor in Washington has contributed to this report.

Rahim Faiez and Kathy Gannon, The Associated Press