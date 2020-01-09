US satellites, interception of Iranian communications could support claims missile destroyed passenger jet

Loading...

The TOR rocket system can be seen on this photo from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that Canada has information indicating that a Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed outside Tehran was shot down by an Iranian ground-to-air missile.

Trudeau refused to go into details about where that information came from, but American missile defense satellites probably played an important role in providing some of that intelligence data.

Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 was destroyed shortly after the flight from Tehran on Wednesday. All 176 people on board died, including 63 Canadians. “We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence,” Trudeau said at a press conference Thursday. “The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian ground-to-air missile.”

American officials stated the same conclusion earlier in the day.

The US has a constellation of missile warning satellites that are equipped with various sensors that use infrared technologies to detect the launch of a rocket. Many of the details about how the system works and transfer information are secret. But the Space Based Infrared System or SBIRS consists of four main satellites, each of which costs more than $ 2 billion. The first was launched in 2011 and the last in orbit around the earth in 2018.

The US Army also has the ability to intercept communications between Iranian commanders and anti-aircraft missiles, which would have given the Pentagon insight into what would have happened around the time the Ukrainian passenger jet crashed. Canada also has its own options for collecting communication information that is considered top.

The Canadian government has not released any information about the type of ground-to-air missile. But photos that are said to have been taken near the crash site were circulating on social media. IHS Markit, including Jane’s military publications, reported that the photos seemed to show the guidance section of a Russian-built Tor SA-15 short-range, ground-to-air missile. Russia sold 29 Tor systems to Iran in 2007.

The system is designed for the destruction of aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles. It can hit targets up to 12 kilometers away.

US government officials also told CBS News that US surveillance systems discovered that Iranian anti-aircraft radar had been activated shortly before the Ukrainian airline crash. US surveillance satellites then detected two heat signs, according to CBS according to the launch of two SA-15 rockets. Another heat signature discovered shortly afterwards was believed to be the Ukrainian passenger jet that exploded.

But why would the Iranians allegedly shoot a plane full of their own citizens?

Human errors or poor intelligence can be the cause of this.

The crash occurred just a few hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles against US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the American murder of a prominent Iranian general in Baghdad.

Iran’s anti-aircraft missiles would have been alert to any US military response.

“This may have been unintended,” Trudeau said of the alleged rocket launch.

The American president Donald Trump, like Trudeau, also suggested that the crash could be the result of an error. “It flew in a pretty rough neighborhood,” said the president of the Ukraine Airlines passenger jet. “On the other hand, someone could have made a mistake.”

Iran, however, denies that the plane was shot down by one of its missiles.

Iranian General Abolfazl Shekarchi rejects such allegations as “psychological warfare” that is being spread abroad by opposition groups based in Iran.

Ali Abedzadeh of Iran’s civil aviation organization has also rejected such claims. “Scientifically, it is impossible for a rocket to hit the Ukrainian plane and such rumors are illogical,” he said.

He noted that several domestic and foreign flights flew at the same height of 8,000 feet as the Ukrainian passenger jet at the time of the incident.

But shortly before the crash, the US federal aviation administration announced a limitation of the emergency flight for US airlines flying over areas of Iraq and Iran. The FAA warned of the “potential for miscalculation or misidentification” of a civilian aircraft due to increased military tensions in those areas.