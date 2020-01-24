US rejects UK extradition request due to fatal road accident

LONDON – The United States has refused a UK extradition request for an American woman who was involved in a traffic accident that killed a British teenager.

Anne Sacoolas has been accused by the UK prosecutor of causing the death of the accident when the 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn was killed.

Dunn died in August after his motorcycle collided with a car driven by Sacoolas in front of RAF Croughton, a British military base in central England that was used by U.S. forces. Sacoolas, whose husband was an intelligence officer at the base, soon returned to the United States.

The State Department says Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity when she was in Britain and it would be an “extremely alarming precedent” to bring her to justice.

The British government described Friday’s US decision as a “denial of justice”. The Home Office said it was “urgently considering our options.”

