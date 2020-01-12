US rejects Iraq's request to work on a withdrawal plan for troops paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“The prime minister said US troops had entered Iraq and drones were flying into the airspace without permission from the Iraqi authorities, and this was a violation of bilateral agreements,” the statement added.

Abdul-Mahdi said he was ready for pressure from US forces to leave despite signs of de-escalation by Tehran and Washington after Iran took revenge on the death of Soleimani by firing rockets that hit two Iraqi had hit bases where US troops were based but did not cause casualties.

Iraqis feel furious and helpless in the midst of the fighting. Abdul-Mahdi has said he rejects all violations of Iraqi sovereignty, including the Iranian and American strikes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs outright rejected Abdul-Mahdi’s request and said that American troops are crucial to the fight against the Islamic State Group and it would not respond to its removal.

Pompeo said Friday that the troops would stay and added that the US would continue their mission to help train Iraqi security forces and combat the Islamic State Group.

“We are happy to continue the conversation with the Iraqis about what the right structure is,” Pompeo said in the White House during an unrelated appearance.

“Our mission there is very clear. We have been there to conduct a training mission to help the Iraqi security forces to be successful and to continue the campaign against ISIS, to continue the campaign against Daesh, “he said, with alternative acronyms for the militant group.

“We continue with that mission, but as times change and we come to a place where we can live up to what I believe and where the President believes it is our proper structure with fewer resources for that mission, we will,” Pompeo said.

He said that a NATO team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was working on a plan “to properly share the burden in the region so that we can continue the important missions to protect and defend and protect the American people” and at the same time costs and charges borne by the US.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo’s spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said that every delegation sent to Iraq would be committed to “discussing the best way to re-participate in our strategic partnership – not to discuss the withdrawal of troops, but our correct, appropriate strength position in the Middle East. “

Iraqi lawmakers passed a resolution on Sunday to expel US forces following the American drone attack that killed Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport. The non-binding vote placed the government’s responsibility to formally request a withdrawal. Abdul-Mahdi at the time urged lawmakers to take “urgent measures” to ensure the removal of troops.

When talking to Pompeo, Abdul-Mahdi did not immediately stop requesting an immediate withdrawal, giving him time to set a strategy and timeline for departure.

In its first reading of the call, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not mention Abdul-Mahdi’s request to the troops. It said that Pompeo, who launched the call, repeated the American condemnation of the Iranian rocket attacks and underlined that President Donald Trump “said that the United States will do everything necessary to protect the American and Iraqi people and protect our collective interests.” to defend.”

There are approximately 5,200 US troops in Iraq who help and train Iraqi security counterparts to fight IS. An American withdrawal could deeply curtail the efforts to crush remnants of the group amid concerns about its revival during the political unrest.

Both the US and Iran have fought to defeat IS, and neither wants to see it as a comeback.

IS gloated in his first remarks about killing Soleimani and said his death “pleased the hearts of believers” in an editorial in the online newspaper of the al-Nabaa group. It bore a photo of Soleimani and al-Muhandis and said, “God brought them to an end through their allies.”

US Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker said that future talks between Baghdad and Washington were expected to focus on the nature of their strategic relationship,

“We offer assets that no other coalition union can offer. … If the United States were not in Iraq, it would be hard to imagine that the coalition would be in Iraq, “he told reporters in Dubai at the end of a visit to the region where he had Iraqi officials in the northern Kurdish region met.

Schenker added that the US and its partners have provided $ 5.4 billion to the Iraqi army in the last four years.

Ortagus said that US and Iraqi governments should talk about security and “our financial, economic and diplomatic partnership.” She didn’t continue working.

Iraq is highly dependent on the sanctions that Iran safeguards from Washington to continue importing Iranian gas to meet electricity demand, and the US has consistently used this as leverage. The current cancellation will expire in February and without a new one, Iraq could have severe financial penalties.

The demand for the withdrawal of a troop is not universal among Iraqis. Sunni and Kurdish legislators, who oppose Parliament’s resolution, view the American presence as a stronghold against domination by the majority of Shiites and Iran. Kurdish security forces have benefited from American training and assistance.

Protesters criticized the ongoing crisis involving Iraq, the US and Iran in demonstrations in the capital and in the southern provinces.

Thousands gathered in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, the epicenter of the protest movement, and many sang “Damn Iran and America!” after regional tensions were overshadowed. the revolt.

Amid the protests in Basra, Iraqi journalist Ahmed Abdul Samad was found dead in his car outside a police station by a gunshot wound at the head, according to a security officer who asked for anonymity in accordance with regulations. A photographer who covered the protests was injured and is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani insisted on rival political factions to unite and set aside private interests, saying that they were at risk of creating more unrest. The factions must again agree on a candidate to replace the departing Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned in December under pressure from the protesters.

“Everyone should think carefully about what this situation will lead to if it doesn’t end,” he added.

