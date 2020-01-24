US presidential candidates on tech giants: break or not

Two of the nine main candidates for the US presidential election called for the dissolution of the tech giants, while the rest essentially vaguely mumbled that “something had to be done” …

Reuters summarized their positions, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders clearly explaining their positions.

Warren leads the charge of dismantling the big tech companies on the grounds that they have disproportionate influence and stifle competition.

She called for legislation to prevent large technology platforms – which she would describe as “platform utilities” – from owning and participating in a market at the same time. Under this law, Apple would not be allowed to both run the App Store and sell its own apps on it, for example (…)

Sanders, who frequently criticizes corporate influence, has also called for the dissolution of big tech companies like Facebook and Amazon.

Vermont lawmakers also said they would ask the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to review all of the mergers that took place during the Trump administration. His vast plan to reshape corporate America would also force all large corporations to partly belong to their workers.

Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bloomberg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer were all more ambiguous. The summary of Klobuchar’s position gives the rest of the 2020 presidential candidates a pretty good flavor.

Klobuchar made oversight of big tech companies one of his biggest problems in Congress and advocated for data privacy laws and guarantees of net neutrality as priorities when launching his campaign in February.

She did not approve of Warren’s plan for their breakup, saying that she would like investigations first. Her plan for her first 100 days in office includes an “aggressive retrospective merger review,” which she said she would pay with additional “mega-merger” merger fees.

Basically, something probably needs to be done, but they don’t know what.

We recently summarized the anti-trust issues Apple faces, with Tile adding to the pressure.

Apple faces anti-trust investigations on several fronts. In addition to Congressional hearings, the Department of Justice has its own investigation; the Federal Trade Commission is investigating the legality of an agreement between Apple and Amazon; a number of states in the US are conducting extensive antitrust investigations themselves; there are a number of cases in other countries; and a multitude of prosecutions.

