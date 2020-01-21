WARSAW, Poland – USA House speaker Nancy Pelosi and a congress delegation visit the site of the former Nazi-German extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in anticipation of the 75th anniversary of the liberation by Soviet troops.

At the memorial site in Southern Poland, Pelosi and the Senate Speaker of Poland, Tomasz Grodzki, laid wreaths on the Auschwitz Death Wall on Tuesday where prisoners were executed.

In a statement prior to her journey, Pelosi said it was “to confirm America’s continuing commitment, our sacred promise: never again.”

“We must honor the memories of those killed in this incomprehensible horror by being constantly vigilant against hatred and persecution today,” the statement said.

From Poland, Pelosi and the two-part delegation of six congress members travel to Israel to attend a conference on the occasion of the anniversary of the liberation of the Second World War camp.

From 1940-45 about 1.1 million people, mostly European Jews, were killed in Auschwitz-Birkenau. It was liberated on January 27, 1945 by the Red Army.

