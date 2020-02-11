WASHINGTON, D.C. – US companies drastically cut vacancies in December for the second month in a row, an unusual sign of weakness in an otherwise healthy job market.

The number of jobs available fell by 5.4% to 6.4 million, a historically solid number that exceeds the number of unemployed, the Ministry of Labor announced on Tuesday.

But the total dropped more than 1 million last year, the biggest annual decline since the Great Recession. Most of this decline has only occurred in the past two months. The number of vacancies is now at its lowest level in two years.

Job advertisements reflect companies’ demand for new workers, so the decline indicates that companies are somewhat less interested in hiring. Almost all other measures on the job market are still healthy: the unemployment rate is 3.6%, which is almost half a century, and employers created 225,000 jobs in December, a solid increase.

Openings in a variety of industries have declined in the past two months, with significant declines in manufacturing, construction, financial services and retail.

