“Someone could have made a mistake on the other side,” Trump said, noting that the plane was flying in a “pretty rough neighborhood.”

“Some people say it was mechanical,” Trump added. “Personally, I don’t think that’s even a question.”

The US officials would not say what intelligence they have that points to an Iranian rocket. But they recognized the existence of satellites and other sensors in the region, as well as the likelihood of communication intercepts and other similar intelligence.

The US assessment comes after a preliminary Iranian investigation report was released Thursday that the pilots had never made a radio call for help and claimed that the plane was trying to return to the airport when the burning plane crashed. Ukraine, meanwhile, said it considered a rocket attack as one of the various possible theories for the crash, despite Iran’s denials.

The Iranian report suggests that a sudden emergency, the Boeing 737, operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, late Tuesday when it crashed, just minutes after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

However, investigators from Iran’s civil aviation organization did not offer an immediate explanation for the disaster. Iranian officials initially blamed a technical defect for the crash, something that was initially supported by Ukrainian officials before saying they would not speculate during an ongoing investigation.

The Ukrainian international airlines left on Wednesday at 6.12 on Wednesday, in Tehran, after almost an hour delay at Imam Khomeini airport of Tehran, the most important airport for travelers in Iran. It reached altitude in a westerly direction and reached nearly 8,000 feet, according to both the report and flight tracking data.

Then something went wrong, although “no radio messages were received from the pilot about unusual situations,” the report said. In an emergency, pilots reach the air traffic controllers to warn them and clear the runway before they arrive, although their first priority is to make the aircraft fly.

Eyewitnesses, including the crew from another flight that passed above, described the plane dug up in flames before it crashed at 6:18 am, the report said. Flight tracking data for the aircraft stopped before the crash, which took place in the city of Shahedshahr northeast of the last reported position of the aircraft. That is the wrong direction of the flight plan, which reinforces the report’s claim that the pilots were trying to return the plane to the airport.

The crash caused a huge explosion when the plane hit the ground, probably because the plane was fully loaded with fuel for the flight to Kiev, Ukraine.

The report also confirmed that both so-called ‘black boxes’ containing aircraft data and cockpit communication had been recovered, although they had been damaged and some parts of their memory had been lost. It also said that researchers initially excluded laser or electromagnetic interference as the cause of the crash.

Hours before the plane crash, the US Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency flight limitation that prohibited US airlines and pilots from flying over areas of the Iraqi, Iranian and some airspace in the Persian Gulf and warned of “potential for miscalculation or misidentification” for civil aircraft due to increased political and military tensions.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council, told the Ukrainian media that officials had several working theories about the crash, including a rocket attack.

“A rocket attack, possibly a Tor missile system, is one of the most important (theories), since information has surfaced on the Internet about elements of a rocket found near the crash site,” said Danilov. He did not comment on where he saw the information on the internet.

Ukrainian investigators who arrived in Iran earlier on Thursday are currently waiting for permission from the Iranian authorities to investigate the crash site and look for rocket fragments, Danilov said.

The Tor is a rocket system made in Russia. Russia delivered 29 Tor-M1s to Iran in 2007 as part of a $ 700 million contract signed in December 2005. Iran has also shown the missiles in military parades.

Iran did not respond immediately to the Ukrainian comments. Gene. Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman for the Iranian forces, however, denied that a rocket hit the plane in a Wednesday reported by the semi-official news agency Fars. He rejected the allegation as “psychological warfare” by opposition groups based in Iran abroad.

Ukraine has a grim history with rocket attacks, including in July 2014 when such a strike struck down a Malaysian Airlines flight over Eastern Ukraine and killed all 298 people on board.

Danilov also said that other possible causes under consideration include a drone or other flying object that crashes into the plane, a terrorist attack or an engine failure causing an explosion. However, no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack and the aircraft was only 3½ years old.

Oleksandr Zaporozhchenko, engineer at Ukraine International Airlines in 2016-2018, said he knew one of the crew on the plane and had never heard any complaints about the plane.

“It is one of the most reliable aircraft out there,” Zaporozhchenko told The Associated Press.

The aircraft engine manufacturer, the American-French company CFM, declined to comment. French air accident investigators have not been asked to participate in the investigation so far.

The aircraft carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from different countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials. Many of the passengers were supposed to be international students who were studying at universities in Canada; they were on their way back to Toronto via Kiev after a family visit during the winter break.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was planning to call Iranian President Hassan Rouhani about the crash and the investigation.

“Undoubtedly, the priority for Ukraine is to identify the causes of the plane crash,” Zelenskiy said. “We will certainly discover the truth.”

The crash was one of the worst losses to human lives in an aviation disaster. The flag above the parliament in Ottawa was lowered to half staff and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to carry out the disaster to the bottom.

Although the cause of the tragedy remained unknown, the disaster could further damage the reputation of Boeing, who was battered by the furore of two deadly crashes with another model of the Boeing jet, the much newer 737 Max, which is almost grounded 10 months. The turmoil led to the dismissal of the company’s CEO last month.

Boeing expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and said it is ready to help. However, it remains unclear whether Iran will allow this in the midst of tensions with Washington, as Boeing is a US-based company.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Litvinova from Moscow.

Amir Vahdat, Jon Gambrell and Daria Litvinova, The Associated Press