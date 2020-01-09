US officials are confident that Iran shot down the Ukrainian scheduled aircraft

Loading...

Newsweek and CBS News reports that US officials are confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after an Iranian missile attack on Al-Asad Air Base.

176 people died in the plane crash, including at least 63 Canadians.

The information is based on US intelligence, said CBS anchor Major Garrett, sources said, “It caught radar signals when it turned on. We have also been reported that US satellites detected two rocket launches that occurred shortly before the aircraft exploded.”

Newsweek reported that the Jetliner, a Boeing 737-800 en route from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport to Boryspil International Airport in Kiev, was presumably hit by a Russian-built Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system known to NATO is as a glove.

The Newsweek story was based on information provided by a Pentagon official, a senior US intelligence officer, and an Iraqi intelligence officer. According to Newsweek, both the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence officials believed that it was an accidental launch.

The Pentagon had no information on the issue when asked shortly after Task & Purpose’s Newsweek story was released.

President Donald Trump said during a speech in the White House on Thursday that the crash could have been “caused by an error on the other side”.

“It’s a tragic thing. But someone on the other hand could have made a mistake … not our system,” Trump said. “It has nothing to do with us. Some people say it’s mechanical. I personally don’t think that’s a question at all.”

“I feel like something very terrible has happened,” he added.

Jeff Schogol contributed to the reporting.

This is a breaking news. It is being updated.