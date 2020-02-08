US official: American casualties reported in Afghanistan mission

KABUL, Afghanistan – American and Afghan military personnel were fired upon during an operation in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

There were several American casualties, but the number and extent of the injuries were not immediately known, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information that was not officially released.

U.S. military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said in a statement that both Afghan and U.S. personnel were hired through direct dismissal.

“We are evaluating the situation,” said Leggett, without saying whether there were any victims.

There were no further details.

The Taliban and the Islamic State Group both work in the eastern province of Nangarhar. The incident happened when Washington sought to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America’s longest.

Washington’s ambassador for peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, has met with Taliban representatives in Middle Eastern Qatar in recent weeks. He is seeking an agreement to reduce hostility to sign a peace agreement to begin negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

In his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday, President Donald Trump referred to the peace talks and said US soldiers were not meant to act as “law enforcement agencies” for other nations.

“In Afghanistan we have made tremendous progress thanks to the determination and bravery of our warriors, and peace talks are now taking place,” he said.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.