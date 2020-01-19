US Navy to name the aircraft carrier after WWII hero Doris Miller: NPR

In this photo, taken on May 27, 1942, Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller draws attention after she did the Navy Cross for her actions aboard the USS West during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 Virginia had received.

The U.S. Navy says it will name an aircraft carrier after Doris “Dorie” Miller, the African-American trade fair attendant who heroically jumped into the fight during the Pearl Harbor bombing. It is the first time that an aircraft carrier has been named after an African American, and it is the first time that a sailor has been honored for his actions as a soldier.

In 1941, Miller was a 22-year-old attendant at the USS West Virginia. Back then, black seafarers were dispatched to the Messman industry – jobs that involved wiping decks, cooking, and shining officer shoes.

He had woken up at 6 a.m. and was collecting laundry when the Japanese attack began and an alarm sounded on the ship, according to the Navy. Miller went to the anti-aircraft battery magazine, which had already been destroyed by torpedo damage. He went to the deck, where he was ordered to carry his wounded comrades, including the ship’s captain. Miller was strong: As a former high school football player in Waco, Texas, he was the ship’s heavyweight boxing champ.

“Miller went upstairs, was wounded on his shoulders, made several trips up and down, waded through waist-deep water and oil slicks, and struggled uphill on slick decks,” said Navy Rear Adm. John Fuller in 2016.

The young sailor then took over a machine gun with a caliber of 0.50 and fired it until the ammunition ran out. No matter that he had never been trained with a gun.

“It was not difficult,” he recalled, according to a Navy story. “I just pulled the trigger and it worked fine. I watched the others with these weapons. I think I fired them for about 15 minutes. I think I got one of these [Japanese] planes. They dived pretty close with us. “

The ship’s communications officer, Lt. Cmdr. Doir C. Johnson said Miller “flamed away as if he’d fired you all your life,” the Navy Times said.

The West Virginia was badly damaged in the attack. Japanese aircraft had dropped armored bombs and launched several torpedoes at the ship. The ship sank slowly and more than 100 of the men on board the ship died that day.

Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, commander in chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, slips the Navy Cross into a ceremony on board a U.S. warship in Pearl Harbor on May 27, 1942.

Miller was awarded the Naval Cross in May 1942 for his bravery. He was the first black sailor to be awarded the medal, one of the Navy’s highest awards.

“It is the first time in this conflict that such a high tribute has been paid to a member of his race in the Pacific Fleet, and I am sure that others will be honored for courageous acts in the future,” said Adm. Chester Nimitz commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet said at the time.

Miller had made a name for himself and was brought home in November 1942 for a two-month tour to promote war bonds. His picture was used on a Navy recruitment poster.

He didn’t survive the war. Miller was aboard USS Liscome Bay when it was struck by a Japanese torpedo in the Pacific in 1943. Almost 650 of the more than 900 seafarers on board died when the ship sank, and Miller’s body was never recovered.

He was awarded a Purple Heart posthumously.

Shortly after Miller’s death, the Navy began a small officer training program for black seafarers. In March 1944, the Navy commissioned its first black officers, known as the Golden Thirteen.

Miller’s image was used in a 1943 U.S. Navy recruitment poster.

With the naming of the aircraft carrier for Miller, the acting secretary of the Navy, Thomas B. Modly, “we acknowledge the contributions of all ranks, men and women, of all races, religions and backgrounds registered in the past and present. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. noted, “Anyone can be great – because everyone can serve.” Nobody understands the meaning and true meaning of the service better than those who volunteered to put others’ needs above themselves. “

“Doris Miller stood for everything that is good about our nation,” said Modly, “and its history deserves to be remembered and repeated wherever our people continue the watch today.”