US investigate why jet fuel has dumped schoolchildren

CUDAHY, California (AP) – US authorities will investigate why a passenger plane with engine problems has dumped jet fuel over a densely populated area of ​​Los Angeles while making an emergency link to the airport and dozens of school children in a smelly fume.

Delta Air Lines Flight 89 to Shanghai, a Boeing 777-200 with 181 passengers and crew on board, returned to Los Angeles International Airport just a few minutes after taking off on Tuesday.

The pilot reported a compressor stop in the correct engine – damage that can occur due to a malfunction or when a foreign object, such as a bird, hits an engine. The damage can reduce the engine thrust or in the worst case cause a fire.

Aircraft can take off heavily during their journey, but if they have to land early due to an emergency, it may be necessary to dump fuel so that the aircraft is lighter to prevent damage.

According to a radio communication recording, air traffic control asked the crew if they wanted to return to LAX immediately or stay above the ocean to “hold on to fuel and burn”.

“We continue”, the pilot or co-pilot answers. “We are in control again. … We are not critical.”

“OK, so you don’t have to hold or dump any fuel or anything like that,” the controller asks.

“Ah, negative,” the pilot replies.

But the plane later dumped fuel when it circled back in greater Los Angeles to approach the airport.

The fuel spurted in two streams and fell in the afternoon in the city of Cudahy and nearby parts of Los Angeles County, about 13 miles (21 kilometers) east of the airport.

The vapor landed directly on three campuses in the Los Angeles Unified School District and about 20 others experienced some effects from the smell of fuel discharged at higher altitudes, the district said in a statement.

The fuel, described by firefighters as a vapor, caused mild skin and lung irritation in 56 children and adults, but no one was taken to the hospital and the only disinfectant required was soap and water, officials said.

All schools were cleaned during the night and reopened on Wednesday.

Diego Martinez, a sixth grade in Park Avenue Elementary in Cudahy, said he and his classmates were out for physical education when they saw the plane fly low above their heads. Shortly thereafter, the air filled with the sharp smell of fuel.

“It was very strong, the smell,” said the 12-year-old.

Diego was not stunned, but some of his friends complained that their skin was itchy.

Some teachers at the school had a headache from the smell, said Antonio Buenabad, area representative for the United Teachers Los Angeles union.

Delta Air Lines said the aircraft landed safely after refueling, “what was needed as part of the normal procedure to achieve a safe landing weight.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating.

“There are special procedures for dumping fuel for aircraft flying in and out of a major US airport,” the FAA said in a statement. “These procedures require that fuel be dumped over designated uninhabited areas, usually at higher altitudes, so that the fuel sprays and spreads before it reaches the ground.”

However, for safety reasons, pilots can deviate from the rules in an emergency, said Doug Moss, a retired airline and owner of AeroPacific Consulting LLC, an aviation consulting firm in Reno, Nevada.

The pilot could have stayed above the ocean to dump his fuel, but that could have taken at least half an hour and up to an hour, Moss said.

He said that when there is a compressor stall, the crew cannot determine how much internal engine damage was caused, which could mean “an uncontrollable fire as a future possibility.”

“He is flying in an airplane with a damaged engine that may be on fire,” Moss said. “So he has to make the decision: do I spend the time dumping fuel or do I put this thing on the ground as quickly as possible? You are not going to kill anyone by dumping fuel. “

“There is no breach of duty. Everyone tries to do as well as possible, but it is a fast, dynamic ball game and there is not much time to think … there are lives at stake,” Moss said. “He landed it safely. Unfortunately there was collateral damage. People got gas over them. “

Associated Press reporters John Antczak and Christopher Weber contributed to this Los Angeles report.