US government officials are encouraged to lie about progress in Afghanistan, the Inspector General said

US government officials are “reluctant” to tell the truth about the situation in Afghanistan, said John Sopko, inspector general for reconstruction in Afghanistan.

“We have created an incentive to almost make people lie,” Sopko told the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

Sopko’s comments went back to Committee Chairman Rep. Elliot Engel (D-N.Y.) Who asked about the “Afghanistan Papers” published by the Washington Post.

An official quoted in the internal SIGAR report said that the US government has manipulated data frequently to show false progress in Afghanistan.

“There is a smell of mendacity on the whole Afghanistan issue,” said Sopko. “Begging and hubris.”

The real question is whether US officials are lying about progress in Afghanistan, but why, he said.

“They create a short-term incentive – we’re there for six months, nine months, or a year – to be successful,” said Sopko. “This is reported in the chain, and before we know it, the president talks about success that doesn’t exist.”

After the Wednesday hearing, Sopko declined to say whether U.S. military officials had knowingly lied to Congress about the extent to which Afghan security forces had made progress in recent years.

“I will not give names, but I think everyone has the incentive to speak cheerfully – to be successful,” said Sopko. “Maybe it’s human nature to do that. I mean, most of the lie is with us. We want to be successful.”

US troops and other American personnel who have served in Afghanistan may think they have done a very good job and achieved something, but the government needs to examine whether there is evidence to support the claims to success, he said.

“It’s not like people are angry and lying,” said Sopko. “They actually think they have achieved something. But if you don’t have good metrics and never check them, what do you expect?”