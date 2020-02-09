BEIJING – The latest news about a virus outbreak that started in China (always local):

The acting head of the American Homeland Security says that the US is taking the necessary steps to protect Americans with a “multi-layered strategy” in air, land and sea ports of entry to prevent the spread of the new virus.

Secretary Chad Wolf said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the US is now taking flights from China to 11 airports, including every person who has been to China for the past 14 days, to ensure they receive medical screening and medical care to get. If necessary, possibly affected people can be placed in quarantine by the government or themselves can be placed in quarantine.

Wolf said the three major US airlines have virtually no flights from China in recent weeks, so those inbound flights are mostly Chinese airlines that mainly transport US citizens.

Wolf said the coast guard is monitoring cargo ships with crew who have been to China to check that they are not transporting the virus. If there are symptoms of a show, they are not allowed, he said.

“We are taking the necessary precautions,” he said.

The United Arab Emirates say that one of the people infected with the new virus in the Arabian Peninsula has recovered.

The state-run news agency WAM announced Sunday evening that the 73-year-old Chinese national Liu Yujia tested negative for the virus.

WAM broadcasted a video showing her, wearing a face mask, receiving flowers and meeting Chinese Consul General Li Xuhang in Abu Dhabi and an Emirati health official.

That leaves six cases of the virus in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms to Dubai.

The Emirates Government has not provided details of where it treats the people infected with the virus. In Liu’s case, WAM said the woman was “treated in an isolation ward.”

Five Chinese nationals and one Filipino remain infected with the virus in the UAE.

French medical authorities test hundreds of children and their families for the virus after a 9-year-old British boy who goes to school in the French Alps has contracted this.

French health minister Agnes Buzyn visited the ski area where five Britons had the Contamines-Montjoie virus on Sunday and tried to reassure residents and tourists that they can ‘live normally’.

She said there is a “very weak risk” for the population in general, at least so far.

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist with the virus remains in intensive care at a hospital in Paris, but the authorities have “no particular concerns” about the other 10 people in France with the virus, Buzyn said.

She said she talks to the British authorities about the evolution of the virus almost every day.

