US forces in Iraq face more attacks by Shiite militias than ISIS, the commander says

While ISIS is trying to organize itself into an uprising, most attacks on U.S. and Allied forces in Iraq are carried out by Shiite militias, the deputy commander in chief of operations and intelligence for U.S. troops in Iraq and the Air Force, General Alex Grynkewich Syria.

“While I was in Iraq, we carried a few victims of ISIS fighting on the ground, but most of the attacks came from these Shiite militia groups that fire missiles at our bases and, frankly, just try for someone kill to make a point, “said Grynkewich at an event hosted by the Air Force Association’s Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies on Wednesday.

Iranian militia fighters also operate in predominantly Sunni areas such as Anbar province, where they are nominally responsible for border security and other missions carried out by local tribal forces, he said.

In the province of Nineveh, for example, a unit of people’s mobilization forces has set up checkpoints to blackmail only local Iraqis.

There are more than 100 Shiite militias in Iraq, some of whom are taking orders from Iran, Grynkewich said. It is not yet clear whether Iran will continue to be able to guard all of its deputies in Iraq after the U.S. military has killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, former head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force.

So far, there has been no increase in Shia attacks on US forces to avenge Soleimani’s death, he said.

“What we judged is that we can probably continue to count on it – I call it ‘harassing fire,'” said Grynkewich. “We only saw this a few nights ago at the Baghdad embassy complex. We have seen it at several other bases in the past few weeks.”

A group of Shiite fighters that are not under Iran’s direct command and control are the militia of anti-American minister Muqtada al-Sadr, Grynkewich said.

“We don’t see them as influenced by Iran,” said Grynkewich. “We see them as controlled. Sometimes his interests are in line with the Iranians and sometimes not. He is a fairly independent operator.”

Meanwhile, ISIS has tried to set up sleeping quarters in places like Raqqa [Syria] and Mosul [Iraq], but for the most part, the terrorist group is “just trying to survive,” said Grynkewich.

There are currently “thousands” of ISIS fighters in both Iraq and Syria, he added. However, your commitment to the cause is different.

In an area of ​​Iraq that stretches from Diyala Province in the east to parts of Anbar Province in the west, ISIS is able to blackmail local people, but it doesn’t keep long territory, he said.

“They may have a safe haven on a mountain or in a dry stream bed, a wadi system, maybe in some caves; they come out of them at night; go down, shake a few people; maybe they kidnap for extortion, maybe threaten to burn them over farm fields when they fail to deliver crops, “said Grynkewich. “And then they retreat to the supposed safe havens.”

Following the death of Soleimani, most of the United States’ efforts to train Iraqi security forces have been suspended, said Grynkewich, who refused to say “what’s going on and what’s not.”

The U.S. government and the Iraqi government are currently discussing when to resume full security cooperation.

“The less pressure ISIS exerts – given the fact that these framework conditions still exist – the longer we want to put all of that pressure on to keep them in check and ensure their permanent defeat,” said Grynkewich.

Although ISIS had lost its caliphate, the group had managed to maintain its fighting strength by surrendering around 10,000 male fighters to the Syrian Democratic Forces, while female ISIS fighters had entered refugee camps holding ISIS family members.

“The long-term concern that we should all have is that there are no educational opportunities other than what these mothers offer their children,” said Grynkewich. “So they are involved in this ISIS ideology and mentality.”