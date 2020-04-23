US farmers are expected to lose $ 20 billion in 2020 due to coronavirus crisis – Business – The Intelligencer

Already injured by the downturn caused by a lasting trade war, U.S. farmers are now expected to lose billions of income as the new coronavirus pandemic approaches all areas of the agricultural market.

U.S. farmers will lose $ 20 billion in net income in 2020, according to an economic update report published this month by the Food and Agriculture Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri.

The forecast updates the January report with FAPRI with the aim of specifically highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on farmers.

“We are looking at a situation where there is a much sharper – or very large – scale decline in farm income than expected,” said Patrick Westhoff, director of the Institute of Food and Agricultural Policy. “It’s a much more difficult time for farmers than we would have thought a few months ago.”

The research group used a “baseline” – or reference point – taken into account following the signing of the ‘Phase 1’ trade market in China in January, to make its projections and the estimated impact of the pandemic on the agricultural market show.

“We set projections for the future assuming things went the way they did before it all happened,” Westhoff said. “In light of what we know back in January, that is, what would (the market) look like?”

The report suggests that the global pandemic in the short term will have a broad impact on all areas of U.S. agriculture including crop and livestock prices, and on fuel and ethanol demands.

FAPRI updated its January assumption from a 2.8% increase in overall consumer spending to a 2.2% decrease in consumer spending for 2020 compared to 2019. The update represents a 5% overall change in projected consumer spending.

Coronavirus shutdown slows demand

The reduction in consumer spending will suppress demand for farm produce, pushing prices down, the report predicts. Prices for crops such as corn and soybeans are expected to decline by 5 to 10 per cent and the market price for livestock could fall by as much as 12 per cent.

The price of corn has dropped about 50 cents per bushel, to 3.31, since the beginning of February. Soybeans have shown a similar decline and were priced at $ 8.54 per bushel on Tuesday.

Live cattle were giving $ 105 per first weight when the year began and $ 82.75 on Tuesday.

An April update was released by FAPRI as the real-world effects of the global pandemic are being felt across the country, with workers becoming ill and meat processing plants temporarily shutting down.

In South Dakota, Smithfield Foods closed its Sioux Falls facility Sunday after the state health department said half of its 438 workers were positive for COVID-19. This single Smithfield plant accounts for nearly 5 percent of the country’s pork production, according to the company.

In Colorado, JBS closed its Greeley meat packing plant after 43 workers tested positive for COVID-19, and two of its workers died. JBS, along with three other food companies, controls about 85 percent of the U.S. beef market, and about 70 percent of the U.S. pork market.

And in Iowa, Tyson Foods closed its Columbus Junction plant on April 6 after two dozen workers tested positive for COVID-19. Tyson Foods together with JBS, controls about 40 percent of the U.S. poultry market.

Meanwhile, dairy farmers, without demand from restaurants and public schools, are being forced to dump milk, and restaurants are struggling to stay afloat as stay-at-home orders close their doors.

Pandemic exacerbates long-term issues

For Tim Gibbons, director of communications at the Missouri Rural Crisis Center, the current pandemic is only to highlight the problems with the U.S. agricultural food system that are being flooded by large corporations. The Missouri Crisis Center is a farm and rural organization founded from the 1980s farm crisis that supports local Missouri farmers and local businesses.

“It cannot be emphasized enough that it was bad here (for farmers) before COVID-19, and COVID only made it worse,” he said. “It underlines the inflexibility and lack of resilience of the corporate model of (farm production), which does not pay fairly to farmers and which consumers do not like,” he said.

The payments are below the cost of production that farmers receive, Gibbons said, as part of a larger system that forced small farmers to go out of business, and allowed large agricultural corporations to swallow small operations. The result is a concentration of market share among fewer and fewer corporations, and has been bad for farmers for many years, he said.

“It’s a very big concentration and not capitalism,” Gibbons said. “It’s a monopoly.”

He said larger issues in the agricultural system highlighted by the pandemic need to be addressed, but in the meantime money stimulated by the CARES Act must make way for smaller farmers and businesses to keep them afloat , “And should not go to corporations that, for many years, have enriched our rural communities. “

The CARES Act allocated approximately $ 48.4 billion to the USDA to address issues arising from the pandemic.

Westhoff said that care should be taken when reading the FAPRI report as all projections are fluid and uncertain at this stage given the changing market conditions and the unprecedented nature of the pandemic. Government intervention is something that should also be considered in trying to understand the predictions, as the USDA is expected to make a decision this week on how to allocate some of the funding it received through the CARES Act, he said.

“All of these volumes are very high now, because we don’t know what will happen in any number of areas,” said Westhoff.

The model of the FAPRI report predicts a rapid recovery, but the same caution should also be extended to that effect, he said. Because if the pandemic continues to disrupt economic activity through 2020 “the recession could be much deeper and live longer.”

“The longer this goes on the worse it will be – bottom line,” Westhoff said. “We accept this particular analysis as a speedy recovery, but that may not happen.”

And if the pandemic triggers stay-at-home orders and requires ongoing stay-at-home orders?

“We are talking about a sharper fall in commodity prices, a sharper fall in farm income, and more financial problems for farmers,” he said. “The potential for a worst-case scenario is very real.”

