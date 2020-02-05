US equities extend rally; S&P 500, Nasdaq at record level

NEW YORK – Healthcare and financial equities led another milestone demonstration on Wall Street Wednesday, increasing the market for this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 480 points and the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq composite each reached record levels.

The latest gain came as a new set of solid corporate earnings reports and encouraging economic data that overshadowed concerns about the potential economic impact of the virus outbreak in China.

The most recent job survey from the payroll administration ADP showed that hiring staff accelerated faster than expected last month. A separate report showed that economic activity increased in January.

“The income figures that we have largely achieved have been pretty solid and the ADP report was a good outcome,” said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer for Horizon Investments.

The S&P 500 index increased by 37.10 points or 1.1% to 3,334.69. The Dow climbed 483.22 points, or 1.7%, to 29,290.85. The average briefly climbed above 500 points.

The Nasdaq achieved 40.71 points or 0.4% to 9,508.68. The index, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, also reached a record high on Tuesday.

The Russell 2000 Index of Smaller Company Shares achieved 25.15 points, or 1.5%, to 1,681.92.

Markets in Europe and Asia closed higher.

Industrial and technological stocks also helped improve the market. The price of crude oil increased by 2.3%, which boosted energy stocks. Exxon Mobil achieved 4.6%.

Real estate shares were the only weaker as investors moved away from holdings for safe play and took more risk. The return on the 10-year Treasury rose from 1.60% at the end of Tuesday to 1.64%.

The recent virus outbreak has infected more than 24,500 people worldwide, but has mainly been limited to China. The second largest company in the world remains closed and companies continue to warn of an expected impact on sales and profits, although the extent of the damage remains unclear to many.

Tesla went under 17.2% with reports that shutdowns in China will delay production at the Shanghai plant. The company warned investors last week that production delays were possible in China.

Concerns about the outbreak caused a slump for US equities before mid-January, but investors seem to have set these jitters aside this month.

“We’re not just focused on what’s going on with this virus, we’re focused on all the other things out there, and all the other things out there are systematically and consistently positive,” Ladner said.

Investors received more encouraging news about the US economy on Wednesday. Payroll processor ADP said that private American companies added 291,000 jobs in January, a big increase compared to December. The report appeared before the release of the January labor department of its jobs on Friday. Many analysts expect this report to generate 150,000 jobs in January, compared to 145,000 jobs in the government’s report in December.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management said its index of business activity by service companies was increasing in January, an indicator of continued steady expansion of the economy.

Traders also continued to report a mixed batch of company results on Wednesday.

Versace parent company Capri Holdings jumped 8.3% and CoverGirl owner Coty jumped 14.5% for some of the biggest profits, as Wall Street rewarded their latest quarterly results, which easily exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Humana climbed 6.4% after the health insurance company reported surprisingly good earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter.

Merck fell 2.9% after the drug manufacturer reported weak sales in the fourth quarter and said it will split off some of its activities, including the women’s health department.

Ford fell 9.5% after the automaker reported weak earnings in the fourth quarter to close a disappointing year. The company’s profit fell in 2019 due to the delayed sale, the costs of a failed SUV launch and some large pension expenses. It also gave investors a weak profit forecast for 2020.

So far, around 53% of S&P 500 companies have reported their results for the October-December quarter. Of these companies, nearly 70% have issued results that exceeded analysts’ earnings forecasts, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Investors also offer shares in Macy’s after the giant in the department store said it would cut 2,000 business jobs and close 125 of the least productive stores. The closures of the stores represent approximately one fifth of Macy’s current total. The share increased by 6%.

The crude oil benchmark rose $ 1.14 to settle at $ 50.75 per barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, earned $ 1.32 to close at $ 55.28 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline rose 5 cents to $ 1.49 per gallon. Fuel oil climbed 7 cents to $ 1.65 per gallon. Natural gas fell 1 cent to $ 1.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $ 7.40 to $ 1,557.80 per ounce, silver rose 4 cents to $ 17.57 per ounce and copper rose 3 cents to $ 2.58 per pound.

The dollar rose to 109.83 Japanese yen from 109.51 yen on Tuesday. The euro weakened from $ 1,142 to $ 1,0997.

. (TagsToTranslate) business