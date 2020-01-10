US employers expected to have added 160.00 jobs in December paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Expectations for the employment report were reinforced by a Wednesday report from payroll administration ADP which showed that private companies added 202,000 jobs in December. However, the ADP report often differs from the more extensive government surveys.

Employers in the US added 1.98 million jobs during the first 11 months of 2019. That is a solid number, although recruitment may be delayed because the number of unemployed people looking for work has fallen to 5.8 million, the lowest level since 2000 With fewer unemployed people looking for jobs, hiring can organically slow down.

The steady recruitment growth during the expansion has contributed to an increase in consumer spending. Retail sales during the crucial holiday purchases improved by 3.4% compared to the previous year, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse.

But online shopping accounted for much of that increase, as e-commerce sales increased by nearly 19%. Retailers lost about 30,000 jobs in this 12-month period that ended in November.

The industry struggled last year due to trade tensions between the United States and China in combination with slower global economic growth. This has reduced recruitment in the sector.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press