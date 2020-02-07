US employers add a strong 225K jobs; unemployment up to 3.6%

WASHINGTON – Recruitment increased at the start of the year as US employers added 225,000 jobs, reinforcing an economy threatened by China’s viral outbreak, a continuing trade war and struggle at Boeing.

The Labor Department also said on Friday that half a million people entered the labor market in January, although not everyone found a job. This raised the unemployment rate to 3.6%, against a low of half a century of 3.5% in December.

The report suggests that companies continue to have confidence in the economy, with an increase in jobs from a year ago. Solid consumer spending compensates for the rut of the trade war and falling business investments.

Unusually warm weather probably also played a role in boosting job earnings, with construction companies adding 44,000 jobs in January, most since last year. More construction projects can continue as a result of better winter weather.

The government has also issued its annual revisions, which showed that job growth in 2018 and early last year was slower than previously estimated. Employers added 2.3 million jobs in 2018, at an earlier value of 2.7 million.

