US economy grew modestly last quarter against a blurry outlook paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Many economists saw Trump’s decision to lower trade tensions by signing a Phase One agreement with China as the key to reducing the risk of a recession this year.

“” The economic fundamentals are very solid at the moment, “said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC.” Some of the downside risks that the Federal Reserve was worried about have faded now that we have a Phase One trade deal. “

Lawrence Kudlow, head of the president’s National Economic Council, said Thursday that he expects GDP growth to be helped in the coming year by the new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and the Chinese commitments to purchase the Stimulate American exports.

“China has to work its way through this health crisis, but I think as soon as it diminishes you will see large exports,” Kudlow told reporters in the White House.

For the October-December quarter, growth was supported by solid but slower consumer spending and an improvement in the trade deficit. These factors compensate for a further decline in business investment in new factories and equipment and a delay in the replenishment of stores.

The year-on-year GDP growth of 2.3% in 2019 marked a sharp fall compared to the 2.9% profit in 2018, when the economy benefited from Trump’s tax cuts and billions of higher government spending.

Most economists anticipate even slower growth in 2020 of around 1.8%. This assumes no serious damage from the corona virus or other threats.

Even the US White House and Congress elections could weaken growth if the campaigns further increased consumer and business uncertainty and led them to cut spending.

Under Trump, GDP growth has so far remained far below his campaign vows. But unemployment has reached a low of 50 years during his presidency. And after trade tensions with China began to cool down at the end of last year, the stock market recovered and reached new highs.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said the presidential election could change how the economy is doing in the major states of the swing.

“What’s really important is the economy in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin,” Zandi said. “” It is not going well because the trade war has done a lot of damage in those states. “

For the fourth quarter, consumer spending, representing around 70% of economic activity, slowed down to an annual profit of 1.8%. That was less than an annual increase in spending of 4.6% in the second quarter and 3.2% in the third quarter. The delay was caused by a decrease in the sale of new cars.

Expenditure on business investment decreased for the third consecutive quarter and decreased by an annual rate of 1.5%, a decrease due to the business uncertainty caused by increasing trade tensions. The hope is that business will invest again now that the Trump government has declared a ceasefire with China.

Trade contributed to growth in the fourth quarter with imports subtracting from US growth, which fell much faster than exports. That trend added 1.5 percentage points to the quarter’s growth. But economists see this trend as only temporary: many US companies had accelerated their import pace in the July-September quarter to anticipate an expected increase in Trump’s import duties. As a result, they needed less imports in the October-December quarter.

Stocks of companies subtracted a full percentage point from growth, with part of it blamed for the General Motors strike that cut car stocks.

AP White House reporter Darlene Superville contributed to this report

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press