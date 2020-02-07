US economy created 225,000 jobs in January; Unemployment rate increases to 3.6%: NPR

The unusually warm weather contributed to an increase in construction work last month, adding 44,000 jobs.

The US job market performed better than expected in January. The employers increased 225,000 jobs. The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% according to a new report from the Ministry of Labor, which was close to the 50-year low.

The number of jobs in January exceeded the forecast by private forecasters of 160,000 – and the revised increase of 147,000 in December.

Employment growth for November and December was revised by a total of 7,000 jobs.

The unusually warm weather contributed to an increase in construction work last month, adding 44,000 jobs. Housing construction has also developed positively thanks to low mortgage rates.

Manufacturing activity recovered in January after a five-month slump. However, the factories still lost 12,000 jobs.

The much larger service side of the economy – from banking to bartenders – continues to grow. Healthcare, education and the hospitality sector saw large increases in employment.

Average wages have increased by 3.1% in the past 12 months, a modest increase compared to December.

The proportion of adults looking for work or looking for work rose to 63.4%.

While the overall labor market remains healthy, past employment growth has not been as high as originally reported, according to the Department of Labor. Once a year, the department updates its historical employment record with more complete information. Friday’s revision shows that employers hired 514,000 fewer jobs between April 2018 and March 2019 than stated in previous surveys.