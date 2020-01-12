US does not expect more Iranian retaliation attacks

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Sunday that the Trump government no longer foresees Iranian military attacks in retaliation for the American strike that killed the most powerful general of the Islamic Republic. The head of the Pentagon suggested that the government of Iran is internally threatened after the downing of a Ukrainian civilian aircraft.

“You can see the Iranian people stand up and assert their rights, their ambitions for a better government – a different regime,” Esper CBS told “Face the Nation.”

Iranians have expressed anger about the downfall of the Ukrainian flight on Wednesday and the misleading statements of senior officials in the immediate aftermath. Later the government took the blame for the shooting and said it was a tragic accident. As a result of the plane crash, all 176 people were killed on board, mainly Iranians and Iranians-Canadians.

Esper said Iran’s paramilitary Quds Force is still a threat in the Middle East, but the specific attacks that he said were planned by the late Quds Force leader, General Qassem Soleimani, have been “disrupted.”

Esper also said that the Trump government’s offer to negotiate a new nuclear deal without Iran is still in force.

Robert Burns, The Associated Press