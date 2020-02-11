US District Court rejects lawsuit to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger

A US court has rejected a lawsuit that is trying to block the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint and pave the way for the wireless providers to merge.

The Federal Communications Commission said in a statement that it was “satisfied with the court’s decision”. by Judge Victor Marrero of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

You would be forgiven if you forgot the details of the T-Mobile Sprint deal. In short, T-Mobile received approval from the FCC to acquire Sprint for $ 26 million in October 2019. The US Department of Justice approved the merger in July on the condition that it sells important assets to Dish Networks. T-Mobile’s plan to acquire Sprint was outlined in 2018 after years of discussions.

T-Mobile has meanwhile continued to add net subscribers and Sprint has weakened. The theory is that the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint will provide a stronger No. 3 wireless competitor for AT&T and Verizon when 5G rolls out.

Now the real work of integration will begin. Wedbush tech strategist Brad Gastwirth said:

This decision should remove the uncertainty about the future of both companies so that they can continue with capital expenditures and integration plans, including the disposal of certain assets. In general, we see this decision as positive for AT&T and Verizon, as the shift from four to three providers should provide a more stable competitive environment, with some room for equity gains as T-Mobile and Sprint work through the integration of the two companies.