US coronavirus death in Wuhan confirmed by US embassy: NPR

Medical personnel sterilized the main building of Jinyintan Hospital on January 22, in Wuhan, China. A 60-year-old who died in hospital on Thursday is the first American to die after being infected with the coronavirus.

The U.S. embassy in China confirmed on Saturday that a 60-year-old American infected with Cornoavirus died in a hospital in Wuhan province on Thursday. It is the first known American outbreak death to be declared an emergency by the World Health Organization.

“We express our sincere condolences to the family for their loss,” a spokeswoman for the embassy told NPR’s Emily Feng. “Out of respect for family privacy, we have no further comment.”

At the latest, the 2019 nCoV virus, which can trigger a form of pneumonia, has infected 31,426 people worldwide and killed 638 people, NPR reported on Friday.

Although the vast majority of infections and all but one death have occurred in China, global concern about the spread of the virus has caused authorities around the world to evacuate their staff from China, cancel flights, and quarantine arriving passengers ,

Hundreds of Americans have been evacuated from the province where the coronavirus outbreak has occurred and where most of the known cases have occurred. They are placed on US military bases under the care of doctors from the Centers for Disease Control and under quarantine contraception.

It is not known why this patient was not among the evacuees.

The CDC reports that as of Friday, 21 cases of coronavirus in the United States had been confirmed in six states: Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin.