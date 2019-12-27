US contractor killed in missile attack

Loading...

WASHINGTON / KIRKUK, Iraq (Reuters) – An American civil entrepreneur was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Friday.

Several members of the service and the Iraqi staff were also wounded, officials said on condition of anonymity, noting that this was initial information.

One of the officials said the Iraqi security forces would direct the incident's response and investigation.

The Iraqi military said in a statement on Friday earlier that several missiles were fired at the Iraqi K1 military base, which houses the U.S. and Iraqi forces.

Security forces found a launch pad for Katyusha missiles in an abandoned vehicle near the base.

No group took responsibility for the attack.

Militant Islamic states operating in the region have reworked some sort of insurgency strategy aimed at overthrowing the government in Baghdad since it recaptured the entire territory and declared victory against it in December 2017.

However, a senior US military official said this month that attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases where US forces are based in Iraq are picking up speed, becoming more sophisticated, and bringing all sides closer to an uncontrollable escalation.

His warning came two days after four Katyusha rockets hit a base near Baghdad International Airport and wounded five members of the Iraqi elite counterterrorism service defeat Islamic state insurgents.

The K1 base, which is located 15 km northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq, is home to US forces and Iraqi troops from the Federal Police and Counter-Terrorism Service, security forces said.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali, Mustafa Mahmoud; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Alison Williams and Richard Chang)

, (tagsToTranslate) Iraq (t) rocket attack